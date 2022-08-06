Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Welcome Their Second Baby via Surrogate

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's newest little one has arrived, PEOPLE confirms.

A rep for the Good American co-founder, 38, tells PEOPLE that Kardashian and the NBA player, 31, –– who split in January –– welcomed their second baby together via surrogate.

The newest addition is a baby boy.

Kardashian has not yet decided on a name for her son, a source tells PEOPLE.

Last month, it was revealed that Kardashian and Thompson were having a second child together. The exes are already parents to 4-year-old daughter True Thompson.

"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," a representative previously told PEOPLE.

"Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."

Kardashian and Thompson started dating in 2016 and welcomed daughter True in 2018. They split in June 2021 before reuniting. Kardashian then ended her romantic relationship with the sportsman in January this year.

Thompson is also dad to son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig and son Theo, 8 months, with Maralee Nichols.

The newest addition to the Kardashian family comes after the reality star opened up about her struggles with conceiving.

During the March 2021 premiere episode of KUWTK's final season, Kardashian shared that doctors informed her she would have a "high-risk" pregnancy if she chose to carry her own second child.

"I'm not gonna get into specifics on-camera," she said in the episode, "but they said it's like an 80-something percent chance that I will miscarry. I almost miscarried with True at the beginning. But I didn't know that was like a lingering thing."

"This is all really shocking to me," Kardashian added in her confessional. "All I'm trying to do is bring more love into my life and into my family, and I just seem to be running into more and more roadblocks. It's really hard for me to digest."