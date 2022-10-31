Khloé Kardashian Shares First Photos of Her Baby Boy in Cute Halloween Costume

Khloé Kardashian attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating

Khloé Kardashian is celebrating Halloween with her baby boy!

On Sunday, The Kardashians star, 38, shared the first adorable photos of her son, who was born July 28 via surrogate.

In the first image, Khloé's daughter True, 4, smiles for the camera as she holds up her baby brother, who is dressed in a cute furry Tigger costume.

"Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother," Khloé captioned the Instagram post, adding "(Shhhhh…. But I can't wait for Halloween to be over)."

Khloé also posted a close-up of her son's cute Nike high tops.

Fans hoping to find out the name of Khloé's three-month-old son, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, will have to wait, however.

In an appearance last week on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Good American founder was cryptic about his moniker.

"Well, my daughter says his name is Snowy. It's not Snowy, so that's the hint," Khloé explained, as Clarkson laughed.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram True and her baby brother

"I was like, 'Are you a big Game of Thrones fan?' Jon Snow," Clarkson said.

"I swear she just does things to mess with me," Khloé said of her 4-year-old. "But his name is not Snowy."

On the season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, the mother of two shared that her baby's boy name "is going to start with a T."

"I mean, that's really the only names I've been looking at," Khloé told momager Kris Jenner during the interview. Jenner then chimed in with some name suggestions before offering one up that was quite familiar to the famous family.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram True and her baby brother

"We can name him Travis and then just have an easy three," she joked, referring to Kylie Jenner's boyfriend Travis Scott (born Jacques Bermon Webster II) and Kourtney Kardashian's husband, Travis Barker.

The baby boy's birth was also captured in the episode, in an emotional moment when sister Kim Kardashian joined Khloé at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for the surrogate's delivery.

Khloé appeared nervous from the moment Kim, 41, picked her up that day, noting that she was "not ready" to welcome another child. However, Kim reassured her sister by reminding her that "you're never ready, but you're ready."