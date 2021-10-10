Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick Link Arms as They Join a 'Very Happy' Kim at SNL Afterparty

Khloe Kadashian and Scott Disick arrive at the afterparty for 'Saturday Night Live' on October 10, 2021 in New York City.

Kim Kardashian West made her Saturday Night Live debut over the weekend, and she brought some familiar faces along for the experience.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 40, was joined by her sister Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick for the SNL afterparty in New York City. The pair linked arms as they stepped out at the venue, arriving separately from Kim.

Disick, 38, kept it casual in a black North Face puffer vest over a matching hoodie with camouflage cargo pants and a pair of white Nikes.

He previously shared a photo of the view of the stage from his seat in the audience, holding up a piece of tape labeled with his last name, which he apparently peeled off from his reserved seat. "Live on Saturday night," Disick wrote.

Khloé, 37, served body in a skintight, one-shoulder red leather minidress, layered with a matching duster jacket. She finished the ensemble with a red face mask, stilettos, and clutch.

The Good American founder, who made an appearance on the episode with mom Kris Jenner, shared some backstage moments to her story as well. She and her glam squad ate pizza and sipped on champagne as they cheered on her sister while watching the show's live feed. Khloé also gave a glimpse at her afterparty look in the hair and makeup mirror.

Kardashian West kept her hot pink color palette of the day going into the wee hours, rocking a skintight catsuit with built in stiletto boots for the afterparty. The look was paired with a matching pink floor-length shawl.

The SKIMS mogul was "nervous" ahead of her SNL debut, a source tells PEOPLE. "She was very focused all week though and worked hard. Kanye [West] was around in N.Y.C. this week for support and guidance," the insider says.

"After hosting, she was happy and felt good about how it went. It was a big deal to her. After she accepted the hosting gig, she had moments of doubt. It was ultimately something that she just had to do. She is very happy that she got the opportunity to host," the source adds.

Kardashian West even poked some fun at West, 44, as well as her mom's ex Caitlyn Jenner in her opening monologue. "Now I know we're divided as a country, but I'd love America to come together, which is why I'm here to announce that I'm running for..." she joked. "I'm just kidding, guys! I'm not running for president. We can't have three failed politicians in one family."

She also threw some playful shade at her famous sisters and their signature curves, before taking aim at Kris, 65, and her boyfriend Corey Gamble.

"I'm excited to be here tonight to show you guys that I'm so much more than just a pretty face and good hair and great makeup and amazing boobs and a perfect butt," Kardashian West said. "Basically, I'm just so much more than that reference photo my sisters showed their plastic surgeons."

"But the one thing I'm really proud of is that no one can ever call me a gold digger," she added. "Honestly, I'm not even sure how you become one. So I asked my mom's boyfriend Corey."