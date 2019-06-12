Khloé Kardashian Says Tristan Thompson Insisted He Was Broken Up with Ex Before They Dated

Khloé Kardashian is addressing claims that she began her relationship with ex Tristan Thompson while he was still dating his previous girlfriend Jordan Craig, the mother of his son Prince, 2.

“I’m disappointed that I even feel the need to post this but… I need to say my truth,” Kardashian, 34, wrote on her Instagram story Tuesday night. “Take it as you will.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star then explained how she first met Thompson, 28.

“My truth is: I met Tristan because HE CHOSE to go on a blind date with me,” she wrote. “A mutual friend set us up. After going on some dates, Tristan told me that he had an ex that was pregnant. Obviously, I was reluctant about us continuing to date or start a relationship.”

Kardashian said that the basketball player “pleaded with me that the relationship was over long before we met.”

“He had me talk with his most inner circle,” she said. “He showed me physical poof [sic] (correspondence between the two) and had me on calls with his lawyers to prove his point. His best friends, business associates and even his mother told me, him and his ex were broken up before we met.”

“This is my truth!” she continued. “The truth that I believed and trusted. If for any reason this is NOT in fact the truth, I am so completely and utterly sorry that TRISTAN and his inner circle would lie on something like this!”

“I pray my truth is in fact that,” the reality star wrote. “Lord knows I pray but now, I really don’t know what to believe.”

Kardashian concluded her message with an apology.

“Truthfully, from the deepest parts of my soul, I am sorry!” she wrote. “I’m sorry for any pain that has been created either way. No woman deserves to go through anything like this!”