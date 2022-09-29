Khloé Kardashian says she rejected a marriage proposal from her ex Tristan Thompson

She said no.

Khloé Kardashian revealed in this week's episode of "The Kardashians" (Hulu, Thursdays) that her unfaithful ex, basketball player Tristan Thompson, proposed marriage in December (presumably of 2020). Khloé's older sister Kim, 41, was the first to bring up the father of Khloé's two children – True, 4, and their recently born son whose name has yet to be released – popping the question.

Kim said in Thursday's episode, which was filmed six months before last week's premiere, that he called her with his plans. "He was going to propose to her on Valentine’s Day (apparently 2021), which was like a year since they had drama," Kim said in the latest episode. "And then I called him like the day after, and I was like, 'Hey, I never heard anything from Khloé. Oh my God, did you propose? And he was like, 'Oh, yeah. I did in December.' Oh, my God! She didn't tell us!"

Khloé explained to Kim that she rejected Thompson's proposal because things didn't feel right. "I said I need to make sure this is a totally different relationship because I want to be proud to say I'm engaged to anyone, and that's why I said I’m not comfortable accepting this right now because I’m not excited to tell my family," Khloé said. "And as hurtful as that probably was for him to hear, it was the truth. I'm not ever gonna accept something and give someone false hope, and I said that to him."

Khloé, 38, and Thompson, 31, began dating in 2016. As those who have followed the former couple's on-and-off relationship know, Thompson cheated on Khloé repeatedly throughout the years. In December, news broke that Thompson might've conceived a child with Maralee Nichols when outlets became aware of Nichols' paternity suit. In January, Thompson confirmed he was the father of Nichols' son born in December. Additionally, Khloé learned of Thompson's previous indiscretions shortly before giving birth to their daughter in April 2018.

"When I had True, I found out 48 hours before she was born that Tristan was cheating on me, and then I went into labor weeks early because I was so stressed out," Khloé said on last week's "Kardashians" premiere, which depicted the arrival of Khloé and Thompson's second child together via surrogate. "We did have a couple bumps in the road," Khloé acknowledged, but said she believed the two "were really good."

The Good American co-founder reiterated to Kim in Thursday's episode that she believed she and Thompson were in a good place ahead of the scandal.

"When we're in the peak of our relationship, you go ahead and cheat on me?" Khloé said. "I don't even want to know what you do in the worst of our relationship. I'm just like shame on me, almost. I know better, and I didn’t do better because I had so much hope and faith."

Tristan Thompson, formerly of the Cleveland Cavaliers, shares two children with his ex, Khloé Kardashian.

Khloé told producers the hardest part of the whole ordeal is learning "to un-love" Thompson.

"This was my life for six years, and we weren’t just a couple, we genuinely were best friends," she said. "He was my workout buddy. We did all these things together, and so learning how to undo all those things, that takes time. Just because someone does you dirty doesn’t mean you fall out of love with them instantly."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Khloe Kardashian reveals Tristan Thompson proposal on 'Kardashians'