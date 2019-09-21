Khloé Kardashian Channels Anna Nicole Smith in New Photos: 'Twins!' Says Sister Kim

Khloé Kardashian is throwing it back to the early ’90s — and she has her sister Kim Kardashian West‘s approval.

In a new series of Instagram photos, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 35, looked to the late model Anna Nicole Smith for some style inspiration.

Dressed in a zip-top, denim, bustier dress with her hair in tousled, blonde waves, Kardashian replicated Smith’s look right down to the pout.

“Channeling Anna Nicole Smith from her Guess campaign,” Kardashian captioned the photos, adding black hearts.

The reality star posted four photos, some with her finger on her cheek as she struck poses.

Kardashian paired the look with simple accessories, including two thin necklaces, loose bracelets, and a diamond ring, which she wore with her light pink manicured nails.

Smith, a former Playboy and Guess model, died from an accidental overdose in 2007 at age 39.

In only three hours, Kardashian’s post received almost a million likes and tons of comments from fans and multiple celebrities.

“Twins!!!!! Omg she’s my fave and so are you!!!,” her sister Kardashian West wrote.

“Perfection,” wrote sister Kylie Jenner, adding a fire emoji.

Sister Kourtney, meanwhile, dropped a heart-eyed cat emoji on the post.

Lindsay Lohan chimed in, “So pretty! ❤️”

While many were supportive of Khloé’s look, her sister Kendall Jenner recently shared in a cheeky tweet that she did not want to be compared to Khloé.

The conversation started when a Twitter user brought up Kendall’s new blonde hair to Khloé in a tweet, writing, “@khloekardashian Out of topic but can we talk about this: HOW GORGEOUS KENNY LOOKS WITH BLOND HAIR? omg i can’t!!!! #TwistedSisters.”

“She’s so perfect either way!!!!!!” Kardashian wrote back about her younger sister, adding, “I mean now she looks exactly like me #TwistedSisters”

However, Jenner seemed to disagree.

“You wish bitch,” Kendall playfully responded to her sister on Tuesday.

While the famous Kardashian-Jenner family is known to switch up their looks, this is the first time that the supermodel changed her brunette hue.