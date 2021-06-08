Khloé Kardashian Celebrates 'Brother for Life' Kanye West on His 44th Birthday

Khloé Kardashian is celebrating Kanye West's 44th birthday amid his divorce from her sister Kim Kardashian.

Khloé honored West's special day with a sweet message on Instagram Tuesday, alongside a photo of the pair posing in the ocean with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, and Kim.

"Happy birthday to my brother for life!!!" the Good American co-founder, 36, captioned her Instagram post. "Have the best birthday Ye! Sending you love and endless blessings!! 🤍."

Kris Jenner also celebrated the Yeezy designer with a simple tribute on her Instagram Story. Sharing a photo of the duo holding hands, the 65-year-old reality star wrote: "Happy Birthday #kanyewest!!"

West's birthday comes nearly four months after Kim filed for divorce from the rapper, with whom she shares daughters North, 7½, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2.

The pair, who began dating in 2012 and wed in Italy in 2014, parted ways after a tumultuous period for the pair that included West's unsuccessful presidential run, numerous Twitter rants and more public drama.

A source recently told PEOPLE that Kim is "doing great" in the months since their separation.

"She was really struggling around the time she filed for divorce. She was very upset about it and really didn't want to file," said the source. "She has come a long way since she filed for divorce, though. She's very happy and convinced that she made the right decision."

Marc Piasecki/WireImage Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

The former couple's children "are doing well," according to the insider, and that West sees them "often."

Since the divorce filing, Kim and the kids have continued to live in the Hidden Hills mansion she shared with West. A source previously told PEOPLE that that's where the reality star plans on staying.

"They both agree that the less stress the kids experience, the better. Kanye loves his kids. He wants them to be happy," the source said in March. "He doesn't want to fight with Kim about anything."