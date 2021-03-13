Khloé Kardashian Calls Tristan Thompson Her 'Best Friend’ in 30th Birthday Tribute: 'I'm Thankful'

Tristan Thompson/Instagram Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian with daughter True

Khloé Kardashian is celebrating boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

In honor of the NBA player's 30th birthday on Saturday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 36, shared a loving message on social media, calling Thompson her "best friend" and praising his relationship with their daughter True, who turns 3 next month.

"The ones that are meant to be are the ones who go through everything that is designed to tear them apart and they came out even stronger than they were before," she wrote alongside several images of the family of three spending time together.

"Thank you for showing me everything you said you would. For the father you are. For the best friend I have in you," she continued. "I'm thankful that I can do absolutely nothing with you and it feels like everything. I hope you know today and everyday how loved you are by me and so many."

As the birthday message came to a close, Kardashian assured her boyfriend that the best is yet to come. "Welcome to 30! I can't wait for all of the memories," she wrote. "This is when life just starts getting good!"

Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian also shared the birthday love, with the SKIMS founder sharing several photos of the pair on her Instagram Story.

"Happy Birthday Tristan!!!! Wishing you the most magical, amazing day!!! You are an amazing son, brother, dad, friend, partner and uncle Tristan to all the kids and we love you very much!!!!!" wrote Jenner, 65.

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Jokes She 'Accepted the Fact That' Daughter True Looks More Like Tristan Thompson

Kardashian and Thompson, who is currently living in Boston after signing on with the Celtics last year, hope to expand their family soon.

A source told PEOPLE this week that the Good American co-founder is dedicated to having more children, but is finding it "hard to be patient."

Story continues

"Tristan had a few days off and spent time with Khloé and True in Los Angeles. The family even had an early birthday celebration for him," the source said. "Khloé and Tristan are good. They are obviously spending a lot more time apart now since Tristan lives in Boston. They are still moving forward with their plan to have another baby."

"Khloé is definitely frustrated at times," added the source. "She really, really wants another baby and finds it hard to be patient. But she is trying to stay positive. She believes and hopes that it will happen this year."

RELATED VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian Brings Daughter True, 2, While Donating Toys to 'See How We Give Back to Others'

Kardashian also opened up about family planning earlier this month explaining that the pandemic interfered with her plans to have another child sooner.

"If you do need assistance in fertility, it's much more challenging during COVID," she said on an episode of Lady Parts with Sarah Hyland, "They say, 'If you wanna make God laugh, tell him your plans.' So the one time I'm actually really trying to plan, God is saying, 'Uh uh, you can't make your plans like this!' "

"My plan was to have kids closer in age," continued Khloé. "But with COVID and everything, my plan's been a little delayed. I definitely do want more kids. I have so many brothers and sisters. I think it's such a blessing — especially during these times — to have a family member or people that you can play with and rely on and just have a buddy through life."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and NBA player have been going strong since getting back together last summer after self-isolating with True during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"In the past few months, Tristan has really shown Khloé that he has changed," a source previously told PEOPLE. "He is an amazing dad and partner."