Key and Peele reunite in Wendell and Wild trailer from The Nightmare Before Christmas director

Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele are back together, thanks to Henry Selick, the director behind The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Selick and the comedic pair summon a new nightmare in the form of Wendell and Wild, as shown in the new teaser trailer for the upcoming stop-motion-animated movie. Peele and Key play the titular Wendell and Wild, respectively, two demon brothers who enlist the aid of a young girl, Kat (This Is Us star Lyric Ross), to summon them to the Land of the Living.

"Everyone's got demons. My demons have names," Kat says in the footage, which arrived on Tuesday to kick off the Netflix and Chills slate of announcements.

Kat, described as a tough teen with a lot of guilt, demands something in return of this demonic duo, which propels them on an adventure that defies the laws of life and death.

The trailer shows Kat reliving the memory of her parents' death. She was in the backseat of their car when they got into an accident, and she may have been the one that distracted them in the first place. It appears Kat was then forced to live in a group home for children run by a nefarious money-grubbing lady, as chronicled in a sequence done in Selick's signature stop-motion style of animation. As the teaser warns us, "Be careful what you wish for."

Selick wrote Wendell and Wild with Peele, who is just coming off a successful debut of horror film Nope in theaters.

Wendell and Wild

Netflix Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key voice the title demon brothers in 'Wendell and Wild.'

Wendell and Wild

Netflix 'This Is Us' actress Lyric Ross voices Kat, a young girl who's approached by two demons in 'Wendell and Wild.'

The voice cast also includes Angela Bassett (Black Panther), James Hong (Kung Fu Panda), Tamara Smart (A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting), Natalie Martinez (The Twilight Zone), Tantoo Cardinal (Dances with Wolves), Gabrielle Dennis, Igal Naor, David Harewood, Maxine Peake, Ramona Young (Never Have I Ever), Sam Zelaya, Seema Virdi, Gary Gatewood, and Ving Rhames (Pulp Fiction).

Bruno Coulais, who wrote the music for Selick's 2009 stop-motion film Coraline, returns as composer for Wendell and Wild.

The film will premiere on Netflix this Oct. 28. Watch the trailer above.

