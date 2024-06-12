Kevin Warren reacts to the Bears' inclusion in HBO's ‘Hard Knocks' documentary originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

This summer, HBO and the NFL selected the Chicago Bears as the subject for HBO's "Hard Knocks" documentary that follows one team around their training camp period ahead of the regular season.

It's well-documented that NFL teams are usually reluctant to participate in the documentary, given the unprecedented access they get into the team's facility. But with Fox 32 Chicago at the Lincoln Union, Bears CEO/President Kevin Warren expressed his faith and trust in his organization to navigate the documentary's presence.

"I trust our leadership. I trust our coach. I trust Ryan. I trust our players. I trust our leadership," Warren said. "If you're doing the right things, in the right manner, you have nothing to hide. I trust we'll do it the right way. I think what people will be able to see is this is something unique that's going on. 'Hard Knocks' has been total professionals."

This is the first time in franchise history the Bears will be featured on the show that premiered in 2001. Few teams rarely volunteer to be the subject of the show. But the NFL has criteria in place to force a team's participation.

Those criteria include:

A team has not been featured on "Hard Knocks" in the last 10 years

A team has not been to the playoffs in either of the last two seasons

A team has not hired a new head coach

The three teams to have met the criteria this offseason included the Saints, Broncos and Bears. But, ultimately, the Bears were chosen because of their rising popularity and success in the NFL.

The Bears have the No. 1 pick from the 2024 NFL Draft leading their team in Caleb Williams. And their offseason additions of Keenan Allen, D'Andre Swift, Kevin Byard, Gerald Everett, Rome Odunze and others have made them a rising star in the NFL.

They have several intriguing storylines to mention, too. For example, the Bears retained Matt Eberflus as their head coach, hired two new coordinators and are attempting to build a new stadium on the lakefront, etc.

There's a lot to be interested in about the Bears right now. And that's why they were selected.

"People around the world are interested in the Chicago Bears," Warren said.

