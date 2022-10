Celebrity The Daily Beast

Photo by CARLOS JASSO/AFP via Getty ImagesKevin Spacey took the stand in his own defense on Monday to dispute allegations he sexually assaulted actor Anthony Rapp four decades ago, and promptly told the jury that his father was a neo-Nazi.“My father was a white supremacist and neo-Nazi,” Spacey said in Manhattan federal court, adding that he would listen to “hours and hours” of his beliefs. “I have never talked about these things publicly. Ever,” he continued.The shocking claim came as Spacey wa