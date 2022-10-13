Kevin Spacey Trial: Defense Attorney Tests Positive for COVID

One of the lead attorneys representing Kevin Spacey in his sexual misconduct trial has tested positive for COVID-19. Jennifer Keller, who has handled much of the defense team’s cross-examinations, will not be allowed to return to court until she gets a negative result from two diagnostic tests that she takes two days apart. When she comes back, she must wear a mask, Judge Lewis A. Kaplan said. Keller was symptomatic on Thursday morning.

“We will resume this morning and go as far as we can go,” Kaplan said.

The judge said that anyone who had close contact with Keller will not be allowed to return to court until Tuesday. He said the jury is “all vaccinated to some degree.” Spacey’s legal team is also all fully vaccinated and boosted. Since they were exposed to Keller, Kaplan said the lawyers for the actor must wear masks for 10 days.

Spacey is accused of making unwanted sexual advances in 1986 against Anthony Rapp when Rapp was 14 years old. Rapp, who is an actor on “Star Trek: Discovery” and appeared in the original Broadway production of “Rent,” is suing Spacey for $40 million in damages. Keller has attempted to find inconsistencies in Rapp’s testimony, focusing on details that he may have gotten wrong, such as the layout of Spacey’s studio apartment. She has pushed the idea that Rapp lied about Spacey’s alleged misconduct out of professional jealousy.

Jurors entered the courtroom fully masked on Thursday morning. They have been asked to test themselves on Sunday and on Tuesday and provide results to the court.

