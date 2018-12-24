Kevin Spacey Sparks Disgust, Confusion for ‘Creepy’ Frank Underwood Comeback Video

Kevin Spacey came under fire for a Christmas Eve video reviving his “House of Cards” antihero Frank Underwood and indirectly responding to the sexual misconduct accusations that derailed the actor’s career last year.

Actress Alyssa Milano called the “Let Me Be Frank” video “creepy” and the timing was especially awkward since it went online within hours of the announcement that the actor will face felony charges in a Massachusetts court early next month after an accusation of sexual assault and battery involving a teenager.

“There is literally no funny tweet that would get me to watch this Kevin Spacey video,” author and ‘Jeopardy!’ champion Ken Jennings tweeted on Monday.

“If any other celebrity needs to go completely insane right now, Kevin Spacey has given you a few hours of cover,” author Mark Harris wrote.

And political speechwriter-turned-podcaster Jon Favreau asked jokingly, “Is Kevin Spacey using Donald Trump’s legal team now?”

Spacey’s video is notable for the lack of remorse and defiant tone. If it is an attempt at a comeback, it is one of the most brazen — and potentially tone-deaf — since the start of the #MeToo movement.

“You trusted me even though you knew you shouldn’t,” Spacey says in the video, shot as he putters around a kitchen. “So we’re not done, no matter what anyone says. And besides, I know what you want. You want me back.”

Spacey, one of the most prominent men to lose their careers to the #MeToo movement, was killed off from the Netflix show and excised from the 2017 film “All the Money in the World” after numerous men accused him of predatory behavior and sexual misconduct. Authorities in London and Los Angeles are both investigating criminal complaints but have not pressed charges.

Spacey’s attorney has not yet responded to a request for comment to the criminal charges in Massachusetts.

Here are some of the reactions to Spacey’s video from Hollywood and beyond.





— Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) December 24, 2018







Kevin Spacey charged with sexually assaulting 18-year-old son of Boston news anchor https://t.co/3rMuOhMuz0

????And after you read this—then watch the creepy video Mr. Spacey posted after the news broke. ???? #MeToo #TimesUp https://t.co/70GvesW87y

— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 24, 2018





That Kevin Spacey video is further proof that no matter how rich and famous you get you need at least 3 people in your life who have no problem saying to you… pic.twitter.com/mvbJkWywEa

— W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) December 24, 2018







Is Kevin Spacey using Donald Trump’s legal team now?

— Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) December 24, 2018







If any other celebrity needs to go completely insane right now, Kevin Spacey has given you a few hours of cover.

— Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) December 24, 2018







The one positive aspect of the Kevin Spacey video is that we can all point to it and say, "That's what happens when you don't have a screenwriter."

— Craig Mazin (@clmazin) December 24, 2018







Kevin's lawyer: pic.twitter.com/uQTTHX98pF

— Billy Procida (@TheBillyProcida) December 24, 2018







Kevin Spacey's lawyer: welp, time to take a big sip of hot coffee and log on to Twitter pic.twitter.com/1P9Pejl2M6

— Max Silvestri (@maxsilvestri) December 24, 2018





