Kevin Spacey Sits Down With Tucker Carlson for Annual Frank Underwood Christmas Video: “Netflix Exists Because of Me”

Kevin Spacey sat down with Tucker Carlson for his annual Christmas video, during which he takes on the role of Frank Underwood, his House of Cards character, who was killed off in the show’s sixth and final season.

Every year since 2018, when sexual assault allegations were lodged against him, Spacey has released a Christmas video where he takes on Frank’s southern accent and pretends to be him while discussing topics of the time. This year, Carlson joined him, and the two discussed Netflix and the looming 2024 presidential election.

The former Fox News host asked the actor if he realized that every time a person opens the streaming app, Spacey is there in the intro sound, noting that the “boom boom” is from House of Cards.

“So, it is bizarre they decided to publicly cut ties with me on allegations alone, allegations that have now been proven false,” Spacey said as Frank. “Because I don’t think there’s any question. Netflix exists because of me. I put them on the map, and they tried to put me in the ground.”

Toward the end of the conversation, which doubled as an episode on Tucker Carlson Network, the former news host asked Spacey about his thoughts on the looming 2024 presidential election and the candidates who have already dropped out of the race.

“It’s a little bit like jumping in the jacuzzi with a boner,” Spacey told him. “You know it ain’t gonna last forever. So, I wasn’t surprised when Mike ‘A Little Too Pensive’ dropped out right away.”

When addressing the candidates who are still in the race, the actor explained that he likes “Vivek ‘Drain the Ramaswamy’” and Nikki Haley, noting that she’s “tough.”

“She’s no doubt learned a thing or two from watching me,” he added. “But I think in the end we need someone in the White House who’s not afraid like me. Not afraid to push our country, or a journalist, in the right direction, if it comes to that.”

