Kevin Spacey Shares Christmas Eve Video Dedicated to People Suffering in 2020: ‘It Gets Better’

Kevin Spacey posted a Christmas-themed YouTube video, marking the third year in a row that he has shared clips to his channel. This year’s video, titled “1-800 XMAS,” was a more somber affair than past years, offering compassion to people struggling over the holiday season.

“If you’re standing in a place that you can no longer remain standing, if you’re suffering, if you need need help, if you feel guilt or shame, if you’re struggling with your identity, if your back’s up against the wall, or if you feel that there is no path for you, whatever your situation, I promise you there is a path,” he said. “At this time during this holiday and beyond, even if you don’t feel it, there are people out there who understand and who can help, because you are not alone.”

The videos first began in 2018 in the midst of felony charges Spacey faced for the alleged sexual assault of an 18-year-old man in Massachusetts in 2016. In the original video, he uses the character of Frank Underwood — who was killed off in “House of Cards” — to seemingly address being removed from the show and the sexual assault claims.

“All this presumption made for such an unsatisfying ending and to think it could have been such a memorable send off,” he said in the 2018 video. “I can promise you this: If I didn’t pay the price for the things we both know I did, I’m certainly not going to pay the price for the things I didn’t do.”

The specific criminal charges being addressed in the video ultimately panned out in Spacey’s favor. The accusing party invoked Fifth Amendment rights and the prosecution dropped the charges as a result.

The second video, just over one minute in length and also uploaded on Christmas Eve, features Spacey yet again wishing a Merry Christmas to viewers.

Spacey has been mostly absent on social media, aside from these yearly Christmas videos, since actor Anthony Rapp accused him of making sexual advances on him when Rapp was just 14. Spacey received backlash on Twitter and other social media platforms for using the moment to come out as a gay man and suggesting that if he did assault Rapp, it was the result of “inappropriate drunken behavior.”

He has faced multiple legal battles over alleged unwanted sexual advances since 2017, with the latest 2019 accusation — made by a massage therapist — coming to an end after the accuser died and his estate dropped charges.

