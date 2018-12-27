Kevin Spacey’s Accuser Filmed the Encounter on Snapchat, Police Report Says

A video purporting to show Kevin Spacey assaulting a teenager in a Nantucket bar in 2016 is in the hands of Massachusetts State Police, according to a police report obtained by MassLive.com.

The then-18-year-old son of Boston news anchor Heather Unruh took a Snapchat video of Spacey touching the front of the teen’s pants, the report says.

“[Unruh’s son] said the whole thing was embarrassing and has not had a ‘profound emotional effect’ on him,” Trooper Gerald F. Donovan wrote in the report. “[He] called the police because he doesn’t want what happened to him to happen to anyone else.”

Also Read: Kevin Spacey's Tone-Deaf 'Frank Underwood' Video Got 6 Million Views in 2 Days

According to MassLive, the unnmaed teenager told police he sent a video to his girlfriend over Snapchat to prove he was telling the truth. The teen’s girlfriend confirmed to police that she received the video at the time.

Reps for Spacey and Massachusetts State Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

The report gives the first detailed account of what the teen said happened at The Club Car bar and restaurant in July of 2016.

The teenager, who worked as a busboy at the restaurant, told investigators that Spacey plied him with drinks and invited him to come home with him several times throughout the night.

The teenager said that after he refused Spacey sexually assaulted him by rubbing his thigh and then unzipping the teen’s pants and touching him without consent. The teen said he tried to turn his body away but the actor continued to try and grab him.

“[Unruh’s son] didn’t know what to do. He didn’t want to get in trouble at work or get his work in trouble,” Donovan wrote in the report. “He knows he’s only 18, he’s not supposed to be drinking, and he’s not supposed to be drinking at work.”

Also Read: Kevin Spacey Sparks Disgust, Confusion for 'Creepy' Frank Underwood Comeback Video

The teenager said the assault lasted several minutes as Spacey began singing songs at the piano. The teen told police it was when Spacey went to the bathroom that he left the bar and told his sister about the incident, describing it as “rape.”

The teenager reported the assault to Nantucket Police on Oct. 31, 2016. The investigation did not move forward until a year later, when the teenager spoke with Massachusetts State Police.

According to MassLive, Massachusetts State Police interviewed several bar staff members, but none said they witnessed an assault.

Reps for Spacey have not responded to requests for comment.

On Monday, Spacey released a bizarre video in which he revived his “House of Cards” antihero Frank Underwood and indirectly responded to the sexual misconduct accusations that derailed his career last year.

It came just as news broke that Spacey would be arraigned on a charge of indecent assault and battery at Nantucket District Court in Massachusetts on Jan. 7.

Read original story Kevin Spacey’s Accuser Filmed the Encounter on Snapchat, Police Report Says At TheWrap