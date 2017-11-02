Kevin Spacey to seek 'evaluation and treatment'

Kevin Spacey is now seeking treatment in light of multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, Variety has learned.

“Kevin Spacey is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment,” said his representative in a statement to Variety. “No other information is available at this time.”

Mexican actor Roberto Cavazos and American documentary filmmaker Tony Montana have come forward with accounts of how Spacey allegedly made unwanted advances and even groped one of them. The new accusations follow the explosive allegation by actor Anthony Rapp that Spacey sexually assaulted him in the 1980s when he was just 14 and Spacey was 26.

Production on the sixth and final season of Netflix’s “House of Cards,” in which Spacey plays the lead role of Frank Underwood, has been suspended. The streaming giant, which said it was “deeply troubled” by Rapp’s allegation, is also behind “Gore,” an upcoming biopic starring Spacey as the late American writer Gore Vidal. Shooting on the project wrapped last month in Italy.

Ridley Scott’s All the Money in the World, in which Spacey portrays oil tycoon J. Paul Getty, is scheduled to premiere Nov. 16 at the AFI Fest and hit theaters in December.

