Kevin Spacey replaced in new film just weeks from release in unprecedented move

Kevin Spacey is being replaced in the new Ridley Scott movie ‘All The Money In The World’, less than two months before its slated release date.

The unprecedented move is being taken following dozens of allegations of sexual misconduct against the ‘House of Cards’ actor.

Christopher Plummer is to be drafted in at the last minute to take on the role of oil mogul J. Paul Getty in the true story of the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III, Getty’s grandson, in 1973.

View photos (Credit: AP) More

It emerged that TriStar Pictures, the producers of the movie, had curtailed its campaign to push Spacey as a potential Oscar nominee for his role, which involved transforming the actor with prosthetic make-up.

It was also recently announced that the movie had been dropped for its prestigious slot as the closing night gala screening at the AFI Festival.

But with the movie all but finished and due out in December, this is a stunning decision from both Scott and TriStar so near to release.

Spacey was on set for just eight to 10 days, however, with reshoots reportedly already having commenced with the cooperation of both Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams, who also star.

View photos (Credit: TriStar) More

According to Deadline, Both Scott and producer Dan Friedkin were said to ‘incensed’ that the revelations about Spacey’s behaviour could derail the hard work of so many people on the movie, one that Scott apparently ‘dropped everything’ to make.

Scott has experience in last-minute reshoots, however, having had to rework ‘Gladiator’ following the death of Oliver Reed while filming the movie in Malta.

Netflix also recently announced that it has canned a planned biopic of Gore Vidal, which was also set to star Spacey, as well as axing him from ‘House of Cards’.

Meanwhile, more allegations continue to emerge against Spacey, the latest from former US news anchor Heather Unruh, who claims that Spacey plied her 18-year-old son with alcohol at a restaurant in 2016, before grabbing his genitals.

“To Kevin Spacey, I want to say this: Shame on you for what you did to my son,” she told reporters yesterday.

“Nothing could have prepared my son for how that sexual assault would make him feel as a man.”

Spacey is currently being investigated by the Metropolitan Police over an alleged sexual assault in Lambeth in 2008.

Read More:

Richard Dreyfuss’s son accuses Spacey

Uma Thurman “too angry” to discuss scandal

Weinstein hired spies to discredit accusers



