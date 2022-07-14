Kevin Spacey Pleads 'Not Guilty' to Sexual Assault Charges in London Court

Kevin Spacey arrives to the Old Bailey in London

Kevin Spacey pleaded "not guilty" to multiple charges of sexual assault in London, Thursday.

Appearing at the Central Criminal Court – known locally as "The Old Bailey" – wearing a light blue suit and polka dot tie, Spacey, 62, stated his full name and date of birth, then pleaded "not guilty" to four charges of sexually assaulting three men, the BBC reported Thursday morning.

The Oscar-winning actor also pleaded "not guilty" to a further charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent, added the BBC.

A three to four-week trial has been slated to begin on June 6, 2023, the outlet added.

Spacey's court appearance follows a preliminary hearing on June 16, where the actor was granted unconditional bail at Westminster Magistrates Court in London after his legal team argued there was no "real risk" that he would not cooperate, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Kevin Spacey departs The Old Bailey Court on July 14, 2022 in London

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Kevin Spacey arrives at the Central Criminal Court in London

The U.K.'s Crown Prosecution service first announced the charges against the Usual Suspects star on May 26 over allegations stemming from three different men. Spacey said five days later that he would "voluntarily appear" in court to face the charges.

"I very much appreciate the Crown Prosecution Service's statement in which they carefully reminded the media and the public that I am entitled to a fair trial, and innocent until proven otherwise," the star said in a statement to Good Morning America.

"While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the U.K. as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence," he continued.

Two of the alleged events took place in London in 2005 — another two were said to have happened in 2008.

The star first faced sexual assault allegations in 2017 when actor Anthony Rapp, now 50, accused the actor of making sexual advances toward him when he was 14 years old.

Spacey responded to Rapp's formal accusation by apologizing for "what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior," despite him claiming he had no memory of the supposed interaction taking place.

Kevin Spacey arrives at the Central Criminal Court on July 14, 2022 in London

Carl Court/Getty Images Kevin Spacey arrives at the Central Criminal Court in London

He also controversially chose to speak openly about his sexuality for the first time in the statement: "I choose now to live as a gay man."

Along with a 2016 civil lawsuit and criminal sexual assault case for a groping accusation, which was dropped in July 2019, Spacey faced further allegations in 2018 from three other alleged victims in England. By July 2019, he was facing at least six sexual assault cases — with an investigation still underway.

In light of the news, producers behind Spacey's latest film, Peter Five Eight, described the "negative press" regarding the new accusations against the actor as "to be expected" in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

"There are those who wish for him not to act, but they are outnumbered by fans worldwide who await an artist they have enjoyed for decades returning to the screen," they added in the statement.

"The production has no knowledge or comment on the various swirling allegations, and believe it's a matter for the courts to determine validity if it exists," the message continued. "Peter Five Eight is a film for fans who care more for the art than the scandal."

Despite the list of sexual assault claims, Spacey was named as a main cast member to be joining Director Franco Nero's 2021 Italian film L'uomo Che Disegno Dio in May.The movie marks his first movie role since allegations against him first surfaced.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.