Kevin Spacey Photographed Smiling, Wearing 'Retired Since 2017' Hat After Sexual Assault Charge

Just two days after Kevin Spacey was photographed publicly for the first time since November 2017, the disgraced actor was spotted again in Baltimore.

Spacey, 59 — who was charged with felony sexual assault from an alleged 2016 incident in a Massachusetts bar involving an 18-year-old bus boy earlier this week — was seen smiling while holding a pizza box.

In photographs published by the Daily Mail, Spacey wore a blue coat and black pants that he paired with a bizarre hat that read “Retired since 2017.” The accessory appeared to be a reference to his career, which has faltered amid claims he made unwanted sexual advances toward young male actors.

In October of last year, actor Anthony Rapp was the first to come forward with allegations against the disgraced actor, accusing Spacey of making inappropriate sexual advances toward him when Rapp was 14 and Spacey was 26.

Spacey, 58, issued a statement saying he didn’t remember the alleged incident, apologizing “for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior,” and announcing, “I choose now to live as a gay man.” Almost immediately, high-profile LBGTQ actors like Wanda Sykes and Billy Eichner criticized the statement, with GLAAD cautioning that Spacey coming out should not “deflect” from Rapp’s allegation.

“I have a lot of respect and admiration for Anthony Rapp as an actor. I’m beyond horrified to hear his story,” Spacey said in a statement posted on his Twitter account. “I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years.”

“This story has encouraged me to address other things about my life,” Spacey’s statement continued. “I know that there are stories out there about me and that some have been fueled by the fact that I have been so protective of my privacy. As those closes to me know, in my life, I have had relationships with both men and women. I have loved and had romantic relationships with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man. I want to deal with this honestly and openly and that starts with examining my own behavior.”

As more alleged victims came forward, in November, a representative for the actor shared that Spacey had decided to seek “evaluation and treatment.”

Following the allegations, Spacey’s character was killed off the Netflix series House of Cards, and the actor was also replaced by Christopher Plummer in the film All the Money in the World.

One film starring the actor has been released since his sexual assault scandal, but the movie — Billionaire Boys’ Club — was a tremendous flop, earning just $126 on opening day, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

On Monday, the same day that Spacey was charged with felony sexual assault, the actor released a video on his social media accounts, in which he seemed to be channeling his deceased House of Cards character, Frank Underwood.