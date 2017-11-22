Kevin Spacey "being investigated" by Scotland Yard over new assault claim

Kevin Spacey is reportedly being investigated by Scotland Yard for a second sexual assault claim (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Kevin Spacey is reportedly being investigated by Scotland Yard over a fresh sexual assault claim.

According to Variety, Metropolitan Police are looking into an incident reported to them last week. Though the police did not confirm Spacey as the suspect, it is believed the disgraced actor is the person accused of sexually assaulting a man in London in 2005.

They did confirm that the suspect is the same man being investigated over a 2008 case involving a 23-year-old actor, but neither Spacey or the victim were named.

“The allegations are of sexual assaults against a man in 2005 in Lambeth. Officers from the Child Abuse and Sexual Offenses Command are investigating,” a police spokesperson said.

The London borough of Lambeth is home to the Old Vic where the actor spent just over a decade as the prestigious theatre’s artistic director.





This latest accusation against Spacey comes soon after the Old Vic published a report that stated they had received 20 allegations of inappropriate behaviour by him during his 11-year career there.

“During his tenure, the Old Vic was in a unique position of having a Hollywood star at the helm around whom existed a cult of personality,” a statement from the theatre said.

“The investigation found that his stardom and status at The Old Vic may have prevented people, and in particular junior staff or young actors, from feeling that they could speak up or raise a hand for help.”

Spacey was first accused of sexual assault by Star Trek: Discovery Anthony Rapp which caused a domino effect as more and more men went public with their own claims.

Filmmaker and actor Tony Montana, Mexican actor Roberto Cavazos and a number of House of Cards crew members shared their allegations which led to his removal from the hit Netflix show and Sir Ridley Scott’s decision to cut him out of his new movie, All the Money in the World.

Spacey’s scenes were reshot with Christopher Plummer playing John Paul Getty instead, with Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams agreeing to reshoot key scenes so the film could keep its December 22 release date.

