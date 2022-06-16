Kevin Spacey granted bail ahead of sexual assault trial as he appears in London court

Kevin Spacey appeared in a London court on Thursday to "strenuously" deny sexual assault allegations levied against him there five years ago amid the #MeToo movement. The Oscar-winning actor, 62, is accused of assaulting three men between March 2005 and April 2013.

Wearing a blue suit and glasses, Spacey was greeted by dozens of photographers as he made his way to the courthouse. Once inside, the New York Times reports he sat alone in a side room and barely spoke and occasionally smiled at journalists.