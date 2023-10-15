Kevin Spacey Film ‘Control,’ His First Movie After Sexual Assault Trial, Has Premiere Canceled by London Cinema

The world premiere of “Control,” Kevin Spacey ’s first film since he was acquitted of sexual assault, has dealt with a few setbacks after a London cinema dropped its offer to host due to the actor’s involvement in the micro-budget Welsh thriller.

The Prince Charles Cinema, an avid supporter of independent film located in Leicester Place, withdrew its offer to host the “Control” premiere after the theater was made aware of Spacey’s role in the movie.

More from Variety

The two-time Oscar winner, who was acquitted of sexual assault charges at a London trial back in July, recorded his part but does appear on screen; his voice is heard in phone calls with Home Secretary Stella Simmons, played by Welsh actor Lauren Metcalfe.

Greg Lynn, who runs the independent cinema, wrote an email to “Control” star and producer Metcalfe (via the Telegraph), which reads, “We have an issue. It is with my apologies that I have to inform you that we have cancelled your hire with us.”

“Last night it came to our attention that your film features Kevin Spacey, in particular his first film since the court case,” Lynn continued. “My staff as well as I are horrified that we are being mentioned in the same breath as his new film for the premiere.”

A representative for Metcalfe told Variety that the world premiere was “rearranged at the Genesis Cinema less than 24 hours” after the Prince Charles Cinema canceled last week.

“Whilst we were briefly disappointed, we have found a much better and more appropriate venue, and one that is happy to be hosting the event,” Metcalfe’s representative continued, adding that they “considered the matter closed.”

Spacey’s attorney Chase Scolnick responded to Prince Charles Cinema’s decision to cancel the “Control” premiere, telling Variety: “Mr. Spacey has proven his innocence in every courtroom in which he has appeared. Every juror who has considered the evidence against him has unanimously rejected the false allegations. The Prince Charles Cinema’s decision to censor Kevin’s exciting new project is beyond disappointing. It rejects the legal process of two countries, ignores the overwhelming evidence of Kevin’s innocence, and disregards the sacrifice of dozens of impartial jurors who found Kevin 100% innocent.”

The Prince Charles Cinema did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

After Spacey was cleared on all counts following a four-week trial in London’s Southwark Crown Court, “Control” director Gene Fallaize told Variety, “I don’t regret casting Kevin and I would do it all over again.”

“Control” will be released in both the U.S. and the U.K. on Dec. 15.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.