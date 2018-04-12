Kevin Spacey facing investigation in LA over sexual assault claims

Kevin Spacey is being investigated by prosecutors in Los Angeles over sexual assault allegations.

These are the first claims being investigated outside of the UK, where Spacey is the subject of three other investigations already.

The case reportedly relates to an alleged attack of a man in West Hollywood in 1992, and is being looked into by the LAPD’s sex crimes task force.

A spokesperson for the County Sheriff’s department confirmed the investigation, adding: “The events were reported to have taken place in October of 1992 in West Hollywood involving a male adult.”

Scotland Yard is also investigation Spacey over three other allegations of sexual assault in London, ranging from 2005 to 2008.

As many as 20 men came forward claiming that they had been harassed by Spacey during his tenure as artistic director at the Old Vic theatre, from 2004 to 2015.

Others also came forward who worked on Netflix’s series House of Cards, accusing Spacey, who played the lead role of corrupt politician Frank Underwood, of harassment and predatory behaviour.

At the time, one member of the crew called the working environment surrounding Spacey ‘toxic’, and following the allegations, Netflix dropped him from the show.

Spacey first became the subject of claims of sexual impropriety when Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp alleged that Spacey made sexual advances towards him when he was 14.

The Usual Suspects star said he did not remember the incident, but apologised for ‘inappropriate drunken behaviour’.

Then in November last year, another actor said that Spacey groomed him following a summer acting school when he was 17.

Spacey’s reps have declined to comment on the latest allegation.

Read more

Warner ends deal with Brett Ratner

Deadpool star arrested over bizarre bomb hoax

Geoffrey Rush ‘barely eating’ after allegations







