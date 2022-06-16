Kevin Spacey 'strenuously' denies sexual assault claims as he appears in London court

Kevin Spacey leaves court in the U.K. after attending a hearing over charges related to allegations of sexual assault. (Photo: Reuters)

Kevin Spacey appeared in a London court on Thursday to "strenuously" deny sexual assault allegations levied against him there five years ago amid the #MeToo movement. The Oscar-winning actor, 62, is accused of assaulting three men between March 2005 and April 2013.

Wearing a blue suit and glasses, Spacey was greeted by dozens of photographers as he made his way to the courthouse. Once inside, the New York Times reports he sat alone in a side room and barely spoke and occasionally smiled at journalists.

Spacey is charged with four counts of sexual assault by touching, and a more serious charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. His attorney, Patrick Gibbs, told the court his client denies all charges and is determined to "establish his innocence."

"Mr. Spacey strenuously denies any and all criminality in this case," Gibbs declared regarding the British charges, per Reuters. He said the Tony winner has cooperated fully with the investigation.

"He needs to answer these charges if he is to proceed with his life," Gibbs added. "He has always denied that there was any criminality in these allegations."

Spacey was granted bail as his lawyer successfully argued the actor needed to travel for work and attend auditions, primarily in the United States, where he and his family, including "his 9-year-old dog," reside. The actor voluntarily traveled to the U.K. for the short hearing.

If found guilty of sexual assault, he faces a fine or six-month prison sentence. The more serious charge carries a maximum punishment of life imprisonment.

Spacey, one of the earliest casualties of #MeToo, saw his career disappear after multiple men accused him of sexual harassment and/or assault. After laying low for a few years, he started to book more roles overseas.

It was reported in May that Spacey landed his largest role since 2017 as he's set to star in the historical drama, 1242, which is a joint U.K., Hungarian, and Mongolian production. Filming is set to begin later this year with Hungarian filmmaker Péter Soós directing.

Spacey just has a few things to square away, first. He will next appear at London's Southwark Crown Court on July 14. A trial date likely won't be for some time as there's a backlog in Britain's judicial system due to the pandemic.

