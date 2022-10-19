Kevin Spacey Attorneys Argue Anthony Rapp Is Alleging Sexual Misconduct Because of ‘Narcissistic Tendencies’

Attorneys for Kevin Spacey rested their case on Wednesday, while attempting to paint Anthony Rapp as a narcissist who is bringing a $40 million sexual misconduct lawsuit against the Oscar-winning actor in order to draw attention to himself. Rapp only wanted to attend a “highly publicized hearing with media attention,” Spacey’s attorney Chase Scolnick asserted at one point.

To push that line of attack, Scolnick grilled forensic psychiatrist Alexander Bardey about Rapp’s emotional state. He claimed the actor was attention-seeking and showed no signs of post-traumatic stress disorder, citing the fact that Rapp told friends about the encounter with Spacey over the years, but never revealed the incident to his therapist.

More from Variety

“That behavior, telling friends … speaks to his narcissistic tendencies,” Bardey said. “[He was] wanting to put the spotlight on himself.”

Rapp is suing Spacey, alleging that he was sexually propositioned by the actor when he was 14 years old. He claims that he was attending a party at Spacey’s apartment and that the actor approached him after the other guests had left, picked him up and threw him on his bed. He alleges that Spacey then climbed on top of him in a sexually aggressive manner. Rapp was later able break free and leave the apartment, he claims, but says the event has been an enduring source of trauma.

Attorneys for Spacey tried and failed to convince Judge Lewis A. Kaplan to throw out Rapp’s last remaining claim of physical battery, and with it the case. They asserted that Rapp’s allegations fell far short of that kind of sexual assault. “There was no groping, there was no kissing, there was no undressing, there were no other signs of arousal,” Spacey’s attorney Jay Barron said.

Story continues

This week, Spacey’s team scored a victory when Judge Kaplan tossed out Rapp’s claim of emotional distress, calling it redundant. However, Judge Kaplan said he would allow the battery claim to stay in place.

“I’ll leave it and see what the jury does,” Judge Kaplan said.

Both sides will make closing arguments on Thursday morning.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.