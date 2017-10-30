Kevin Spacey Accused of Sexual Misconduct by ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Actor

UPDATED: Kevin Spacey said he does not remember behaving inappropriately with actor Anthony Rapp in 1986, but that if he did, “I owe him the sincerest apology.” His statement on Twitter also said that he chooses to live now as a gay man and wants to deal with this honestly and openly.

“Star Trek: Discovery” actor Rapp has accused Spacey of making a pass at him when he was 14 years old after he attended a party at Spacey’s New York apartment in 1986.

In an interview with Buzzfeed News, Rapp said he attended the party on his own after befriending Spacey and was the only nonadult there. Becoming bored, Rapp went into a bedroom and watched TV until after midnight, when he realized no one else was left in the apartment. At that point, Rapp said that Spacey entered the bedroom, picked him up, and climbed on top of him in a sexual advance. Spacey would have been 26 at the time.

“My memory was that I thought, ‘Oh, everybody’s gone. Well, yeah, I should probably go home,’ ” Rapp said. Spacey, he recalled, “sort of stood in the doorway, kind of swaying. My impression when he came in the room was that he was drunk.” Rather than saying anything, Rapp said Spacey “picked me up like a groom picks up the bride over the threshold. But I don’t, like, squirm away initially, because I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ And then he lays down on top of me.”

Rapp explained that he couldn’t remember how long Spacey was on top of him, but after a short amount of time, he was able to “squirm” away.

Spacey responded on Twitter a few hours after the Buzzfeed story. He wrote “I now choose to live as a gay man. I want to deal with this honestly and openly and that starts with examining my own behavior.”





Rapp said that he has not spoken with Spacey since the incident, but that he told the story to several friends and family over the years. He said he was prompted by the Harvey Weinstein scandal to speak out, after watching numerous women come forward with allegations of their own.

“And not to simply air a grievance,” he said, “but to try to shine another light on the decades of behavior that have been allowed to continue because many people, including myself, being silent. … I’m feeling really awake to the moment that we’re living in, and I’m hopeful that this can make a difference.”

Rapp said he met Spacey for the first time at one of the celebratory events being held amid the success of the play “Precious Sons,” which Rapp starred in, and “Long Day’s Journey Into Night,” which was Spacey’s first breakout role.

The actor at present stars in the Netflix drama “House of Cards.” He’s a two-time Oscar winner for 1995’s “The Usual Suspects” and 1999’s “American Beauty.”

Before the incident at Spacey’s apartment, Rapp described Spacey as having invited both he and a 17-year-old friend to a nightclub, Limelight, after meeting them at a second post-show celebration. Rapp said Spacey invited them to the club despite the fact that Rapp “looked younger than 14.” Rapp does not recall Spacey offering them any alcohol, and he remembers the night as “a fun night of talking and hanging out.”

“I came forward with my story, standing on the shoulders of the many courageous women and men who have been speaking out, to shine a light and hopefully make a difference, as they have done for me,” Rapp said in a statement to Variety. “Everything I wanted to say about my experience is in that article, and I have no further comment about it at this time.”

Variety has reached out to Spacey’s reps for further comment. Reps for “House of Cards” producer Media Rights Capital and CAA, which has long represented Spacey, referred requests for comments to Spacey’s personal PR rep.

