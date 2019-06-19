'Hercules' star Kevin Sorbo slams feminists for not defending Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Kevin Sorbo spoke out in support of Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday. (Photo: REUTERS/Phil McCarten)

Days after lashing out at Democrats over abortion and illegal immigration, actor Kevin Sorbo is turning his attention to feminists.

The conservative star, most famous for playing Hercules in Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, once again took to Twitter to blast feminists whom he accused of not supporting outgoing White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Sanders, who announced her departure last week, has been widely criticized for lying to the media. She was also famously singled out in comedian Michelle Wolf’s remarks during the White House Correspondents' Dinner in 2018.

Sanders’s plan to leave the White House has renewed scrutiny over her role, though conservatives like right-wing activist Charlie Kirk have continued to hail her as a “fierce, loyal, charismatic, beautiful, quick and committed patriot.”

RT if you are thankful America had such a fierce, loyal, charismatic, beautiful, quick, and committed patriot like Sarah Sanders fighting next to our great President! pic.twitter.com/bcrtwzX1xK — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 14, 2019

That’s a sentiment that Sorbo shared, retweeting the pro-Sanders message. Now the actor is doubling down on his support by claiming that feminists dislike Sanders because she’s not “liberal.”

Not one feminist has defended Sarah Sanders. It seems women's rights only matter if those women are liberal. — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) June 18, 2019

While many of his conservative followers agreed — the tweet has more than 41,000 likes — Sorbo got plenty of push-back. Along with making jokes at his expense, critics questioned how Sanders’s “women’s rights” were at risk and took him to task for misunderstanding how feminism works.

Sir, this is Comic-con.



And we asked for XENA not YOU. — Wonkette (@Wonkette) June 18, 2019

From what attacks should feminists have defended Sarah Sanders?



Attacks on her looks? Some have said no to that.



Defended her from the accusation she is lying? She has been, repeatedly throughout her tenure, often with negative impacts on women as a whole. — northierthanthou.com (@Brimshack) June 18, 2019

He's still trying to figure out why all the women aren't wearing metal bikinis around him anymore. — Sean (@shockerdyermom) June 18, 2019

I don't know about you but I woke up this morning wondering what Kevin Sorbo had to say about feminism. — Gordon Haber (@gordonhaber) June 18, 2019

You really have no idea what feminism is, do ya, sport? Women aren’t required to support another woman if they don’t agree with things that have nothing to do with their gender. — Chris Lavoie (@RadioGuyChris) June 18, 2019

Total absence of a cursory understanding of feminism notwithstanding, exactly which rights is she being denied? — The Sassiest Semite (@LittleMissLizz) June 18, 2019

Yeah Kev, and Men’s Rights Activists and The Proud Boys don’t like me either(thank god) even though I’m a straight white male. What’s your point bro? — Corey Ryan Forrester First Of His Name (@CoreyRForrester) June 18, 2019

Hi, Kevin, loved you in Hercules. I teach philosophy these days and would be happy to explain what feminism actually is or recommend some readings so you don’t make this kind of embarrassing mistake again. — Jamie M. Lombardi🌹 (@euthyphro) June 18, 2019

exactly which women's rights are under assault here? — Magdalene Visaggio (@MagsVisaggs) June 18, 2019

No, most of us haven’t defended the questionable things she’s said to media and the world because those things are garbage.



But as feminists, we WILL defend:

- her equal rights as a woman

- her right to be called out on those garbage things just like a man should be



The end. — Amanda Jette Knox (@MavenOfMayhem) June 18, 2019