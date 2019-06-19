    'Hercules' star Kevin Sorbo slams feminists for not defending Sarah Huckabee Sanders

    Kevin Sorbo spoke out in support of Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday. (Photo: REUTERS/Phil McCarten)

    Days after lashing out at Democrats over abortion and illegal immigration, actor Kevin Sorbo is turning his attention to feminists.

    The conservative star, most famous for playing Hercules in Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, once again took to Twitter to blast feminists whom he accused of not supporting outgoing White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Sanders, who announced her departure last week, has been widely criticized for lying to the media. She was also famously singled out in comedian Michelle Wolf’s remarks during the White House Correspondents' Dinner in 2018.

    Sanders is stepping down as White House press secretary. (Photo: REUTERS/Leah Millis)

    Sanders’s plan to leave the White House has renewed scrutiny over her role, though conservatives like right-wing activist Charlie Kirk have continued to hail her as a “fierce, loyal, charismatic, beautiful, quick and committed patriot.”

    That’s a sentiment that Sorbo shared, retweeting the pro-Sanders message. Now the actor is doubling down on his support by claiming that feminists dislike Sanders because she’s not “liberal.”

    While many of his conservative followers agreed — the tweet has more than 41,000 likes — Sorbo got plenty of push-back. Along with making jokes at his expense, critics questioned how Sanders’s “women’s rights” were at risk and took him to task for misunderstanding how feminism works.

    Some commenters did share his viewpoint, with one comparing Sanders’s treatment to Sarah Palin.

    Sorbo went on to share a tweet from Sanders’s father, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, then accused his liberal “haters” of being intolerant.

