Kevin Smith shows off stunning weight loss following heart attack

Kevin Smith has shown off the huge weight loss he’s managed since his heart attack in February.

The director of movies like Clerks and Chasing Amy was snapped last night on the red carpet for the premiere of his actress daughter Harley Quinn’s new movie All These Small Moments.

Also pictured with his wife Jennifer, he wore his trademark hockey shirt and backwards baseball cap, but looked stunningly trim, having lost a massive 32lbs.

In a recent interview with the Today show in the US, he said the heart attack he suffered while filming a stand-up special two months ago, was ‘honestly, the best thing that ever happened to me’.

During the interview, he described himself as a ‘wake-and-baker’, someone who wakes up and immediately starts smoking marijuana.

However, since the heart attack, which affected the part of the heart referred to by cardiac doctors as the ‘widow maker’, he’s turned his life around.

“It didn’t feel like I was having a heart attack,” he added. “[I] didn’t recognize it was happening. But as they went inside me, opened up that vein, suddenly I breathed and felt a world better.

“And it made sense because none of the blood was going through there for who knows how long. So I wasn’t getting proper oxygen and stuff. So now I feel great, man, it was fantastic.”

Smith went on to say that he’s been inspired by a potato-based diet for his weight loss, that was detailed in magician Penn Jillette’s book Presto!

He’s also spoken about how he’s changed on his social media channels.





