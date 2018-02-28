Kevin Smith Returns Home As A Vegetarian After “Massive Heart Attack” — Update

UPDATE: After taking us through his harrowing journey of having a heart attack, Kevin Smith has finally returned home and is now a vegetarian.

The fanboy of all fanboys and one-half of the iconic cult duo of Jay and Silent Bob, took to Twitter to let everyone know that he is feeling good. “Home again, home again, jiggety-jig!” he said. “Home is where the heart is and the heart is feeling good! It’s actually getting more blood flow and oxygen than it has in a long time. So I am ALERT, to say the least! Thank you for all the kind words, folks – from Vegetarian Kev, Day 2!”

Smith suffered from a heart attack on Sunday night after a stand-up show. In a video (which you can watch above), the Clerks director went into great — and sometimes funny — detail about the hours leading up to his heart attack.

PREVIOUS: “I never in a million years thought it was a heart attack,” said Kevin Smith in regards to the “massive heart attack” he suffered from late Monday night. The director, comedian, and the king of nerds and everything under the fanboy umbrella took to Live to details the hours leading up to his heart attack.

In the 19-minute video, Smith uses his funny and self-deprecating storytelling skills to share his near-death experience which happened after filming one of two stand-up shows for his upcoming special Kevin Smith Live! He said that in the beginning, he started feeling pressure in his chest, but never felt pain.

“I didn’t piece together I was having a heart attack,” he said, “even though my chest was heavy and even though my father died at the age of 67 died of a massive heart attack.”

The director who brought us cult classics like Clerks and Chasing Amy — who is known for smoking weed —admitted in the video that he smoked two joints earlier in the day. He thought all of this was just mucus from smoking. He then laid down and vomited and figured it was just bad milk he had drank earlier in the day. Nonetheless, they called a doctor to be on the safe side.

He was taken to Glendale Adventist Hospital where he learned he had a heart attack. He ended up canceling his second show.

He tweeted, “After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack. The doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka “the Widow-Maker”). If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground!”

The video has Smith in good spirits as he said he is fine now. He shares stories of how he refused to let them shave his groin and thanks fans for their well-wishes. In particular, he thanked Chris Pratt who tweeted, “Kevin we don’t know each other too good but I have loved you since Clerks and I’m praying my ass off for you cause I believe in the healing power of prayer. Can you please pray with me people!?”

Praying for you. I will continue to. You inspired me with Clerks when I was a senior HS. I’m tagging my Lb/rb football coach who showed me the movie cause he believed in me and knew I’d be inspired. @hodge1916 https://t.co/syB7BiQaoY — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) February 26, 2018





Pratt received backlash for his “prayers” comment as many were equating it with how politicians send “thoughts and prayers” to gun victims — which i’s definitely not the same thing.

Smith defended the Guardians of the Galaxy star saying, “Poor Chris Pratt, one of my favorite actors of all time, put up a nice tweet — and apparently some people were like ‘f*** your prayers.'”

He continued, “Please don’t fight over stuff like that, it’s a waste of time. Whether you’re religious or not, somebody praying for you is with good intentions.”

