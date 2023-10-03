Kevin Smith Selling L.A. Home, Bought from Ben Affleck, for $5.995M

Kevin Smith has listed a Los Angeles home for $5.995 million that he first saw in 2001 when his friend Ben Affleck owned it.

The Clerks, Clerks III, Chasing Amy and Mall Rats director and his wife, Jennifer Schwalbach Smith, were invited to a Fourth of July barbecue at Affleck’s house that year. Smith told the Wall Street Journal that his wife fell in love with the 8,144-square-foot, five-bedroom Mediterranean-inspired house, calling it her “dream home.” During the barbecue, “My wife and I were admiring how beautiful the home was,” recalled Smith. “Ben was getting frustrated with the home as it is on a main road, and there were always paparazzi outside. He suggested we buy it from him at the same price he purchased it in 1998.”

More from The Hollywood Reporter

The Smiths bought the house for $1.62 million in 2003 and raised their daughter Harley Quinn Smith (Cruel Summer, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot) there. They have decided to sell the house because, as empty nesters, it now feels “too large for just the pair of us,” said Smith, who spoke with The Hollywood Reporter last year about reviving his friendship with Affleck in recent years.

Listed with the real estate duo Brock and Lori Harris of Brock & Lori, the three-floor Hollywood Hills house, which was built in 1993, features a rooftop swimming pool, a library that also serves as a podcasting room (where Smith recorded his SModcast podcast series), a wet bar and lounge, a primary bedroom suite, sauna, canyon views, a three-car garage, floor-to-ceiling windows and nearly 12-foot-high ceilings.

The house was also a setting for TBS’ 2020 reality competition series Celebrity Show-Off on which Smith appeared and placed as runner-up.

Celebrities who have lived in the historic Outpost Estates neighborhood over the years have included everyone from Dolores del Río and Bela Lugosi to Johnny Galecki, Winona Ryder, Felicity Huffman and Madelaine Petsch.

Scroll further for more photos of Kevin Smith’s L.A. house:

Kevin Smith’s property is notable for its curved facade.

The library and podcasting room where Kevin Smith recorded his SModcast podcasting series.

The living area includes a fireplace and nearly 12-foot-tall ceilings.

The kitchen inside Kevin Smith’s Hollywood Hills house.

Home office inside Kevin Smith’s L.A. home, listed for $5.995 million.

The light-filled bedroom inside Kevin Smith’s Mediterranean-inspired L.A. property.

Bathroom inside Kevin Smith’s L.A. home, which just hit the market.

Kevin Smith’s home features a rooftop pool with canyon views.

Kevin Smith’s Hollywood Hills property features an adobe-style fireplace with inlaid tile.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.