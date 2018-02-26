    Kevin Smith in hospital after suffering 'massive heart attack'

    Ben Arnold
    Contributor
    Director Kevin Smith has revealed that he almost died last night, after suffering ‘a massive heart attack’.

    Smith, 47, was rushed to hospital after falling ill following a stand-up comedy show at the Alex Theatre in Glendale, California.

    “After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack,” he explained, posting a picture of himself in a hospital bed on Twitter.

    “The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka “the Widow-Maker”).

    “If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground!”


    Smith, who directed movies like ClerksJay and Silent Bob Strike Back, and recently Yoga Hosers, was filming the sets for a comedy special.

    Though he’s never spoken of any previous issues with his heart, the director has shed a massive amount of weight in recent years.

    Back in 2015, he posted a comparison shot of himself after having lost a staggering 85lbs.


    Celebs, show business folk and fans have been wishing him well on Twitter, meanwhile.




