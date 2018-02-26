Kevin Smith in hospital after suffering 'massive heart attack'

Director Kevin Smith has revealed that he almost died last night, after suffering ‘a massive heart attack’.

Smith, 47, was rushed to hospital after falling ill following a stand-up comedy show at the Alex Theatre in Glendale, California.

“After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack,” he explained, posting a picture of himself in a hospital bed on Twitter.

“The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka “the Widow-Maker”).

“If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground!”

Smith, who directed movies like Clerks, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, and recently Yoga Hosers, was filming the sets for a comedy special.

Though he’s never spoken of any previous issues with his heart, the director has shed a massive amount of weight in recent years.

Back in 2015, he posted a comparison shot of himself after having lost a staggering 85lbs.

Left: me & my kid in 2008. Right: 2 weeks ago, 85 pounds later. I shan't wear pants and will never abort the shorts. pic.twitter.com/hNY6IVEXXp — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) June 27, 2015





Celebs, show business folk and fans have been wishing him well on Twitter, meanwhile.

Kevin we don’t know each other too good but I have loved you since Clerks and I’m praying my ass off for you cause I believe in the healing power of prayer. Can you please pray with me people!? ♥️ https://t.co/syB7BiQaoY — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) February 26, 2018





Whatever you need buddy ❤️ https://t.co/h4PnJL3WLo — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) February 26, 2018





Oh my god. Wishing you the speediest and most painless recovery. Love you, buddy — Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) February 26, 2018





