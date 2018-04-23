Kevin Smith ‘Feels Great’ After Massive Heart Attack: ‘It’s the Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me’

Kevin Smith is in good spirits following a massive heart attack in February. The filmmaker sat down with NBC’s TODAY for his first interview since undergoing emergency surgery, and he calls the heart attack “the best thing that ever happened” to him. Since the heart attack, Smith has lost 32 pounds and has become an ambassador for Weight Watchers, joining the likes of Oprah and DJ Khaled.

Read More: Kevin Smith Blasts ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Backlash: ‘It’s As If Somebody F*cked Up Their Childhood’

“I feel great. Honestly, the heart attack was the best thing that ever happened to me,” Smith said. “They keep you awake while it’s going on, they don’t knock you out so I was talking the whole operation. He [the doctor] told me later on ‘you’re very chatty.’ He’s like you wanted to know everything…you were singing a song ‘Degrassi’. And I was singing the theme song to Degrassi because it’s very hopeful.”

Smith’s heart attack occurred February 25 after he finished filming one of two shows for an upcoming standup special called “Kevin Smith Live!” Smith ended up canceling the second show that evening and said on Twitter that he would’ve died had he gone through and performed. The filmmaker admitted to smoking weed before his first show and not even realizing he was suffering a heart attack.

“I didn’t know until I was in the operating room that I had a heart attack,” Smith said. “He’s [the doctor] like you had a massive heart attack. I was like ‘Nobody told me. Are You serious?’ And he’s like, ‘What’s your pain threshold on a 0-10.’ I was like, ‘-3’ and he was like, ‘Are you high?’ I said, Yyeah I got blazed before my show.’ I didn’t feel like I was having a heart attack, didn’t recognize that it was happening.”

Watch Smith’s interview in its entirety in the video embed below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.

Related stories

Kevin Smith Thanks Fans and Chris Pratt in Heartfelt Video Following Heart Attack -- Watch

Chris Pratt Attacked for Sending 'Prayers' to Kevin Smith; James Gunn Sounds Off On Backlash

Kevin Smith Suffered 'Massive Heart Attack' After Filming New Standup Special