Kevin Hunter Believes Wendy Williams Is Turning Their Son Against Him as They Divorce: Source

The end of daytime TV gossip queen Wendy Williams‘ 21-year marriage hasn’t been short on drama.

The Wendy Williams Show host filed for divorce from husband and longtime manager Kevin Hunter in April, shortly after he allegedly fathered a child with his mistress — and following her announcement that she’d been living in a sober house to cope with her past addiction to cocaine. And late Tuesday night, their 18-year-old son, Kevin Jr., was arrested after allegedly getting into a physical altercation with his dad in West Orange, New Jersey.

Now, a source tells PEOPLE that the fight between father and son was about the divorce but had nothing to do with spousal support, as reported elsewhere. The source adds that Hunter, 46, believes Williams, 54, is poisoning Kevin Jr. against him and says they had a good relationship before the parents’ marriage fell apart.

Kevin Jr. was processed and released by West Orange Police Department the same evening and was not taken to county jail, a spokeswoman for the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office in New Jersey confirmed to PEOPLE. Hunter has said he is not pressing charges.

“I love my son very much and I will not be pursuing this matter legally, “said in a statement to TMZ. “Things are not always how they appear.”

A source with knowledge of the incident told PEOPLE that Hunter was trying to calm his son down during the argument and keep the situation from escalating by placing him in the headlock.

Kevin Jr. has been spending time with his mom since the arrest, joining Williams at the Sweets and Snacks Expo to announce her partnership with SNAX-Sational Brands to provide backpacks for children in New York City homeless shelters. And on Thursday, mother and son were photographed holding hands and smiling on their way to a gala in Washington, D.C.

Besides focusing on charity work and TV show, Williams is busy reacquainting herself with the single life after moving from the family’s New Jersey home to New York City.

“I am working on my divorce pleasantly,” she said on the May 14 episode of her show . “I am a single woman, running around New York. I go out a lot, I’m a good time girl I like to have fun.”

“I don’t have a boyfriend, but I must admit I am rediscovering my love of men,” she added. “I do date and I date pretty often.”

Earlier in the month, she notably criticized women who try to seduce married men.

“There are a lot of women with no respect for a marriage,” she said on-air “You know what I’m saying? A lot of women who know your man is married and will have the nerve to be right up under him, right under your nose.”