Kevin Hart's Northern Ireland based movie released on Netflix

Kevin Hart is one of the most successful comedy actors in Hollywood

The new Kevin Hart movie Lift, filmed largely in Northern Ireland, has been released on Netflix.

The US comedian spent a few months based just outside Belfast, at the Culloden Hotel, last year.

During his stay, he performed a number of gigs in the city - some of which were a surprise - at the Limelight and Lavery's.

Lift is the second Netflix film to be shot in Northern Ireland following The School for Good and Evil in 2021.

It was filmed in Harbour Studios and on location across Northern Ireland, with support from Northern Ireland Screen.

Ulster University, Titanic Hotel, the Crown Liquor Saloon and Riddel's Warehouse in Belfast, Castle Ward near Strangford, Shackleton Barracks in Ballykelly, Ward Park in Bangor, Whitehead railway station and Ardglass harbour were among the locations used.

Directed by F Gary Gray, Lift sees an international heist crew, led by Kevin Hart's character Cyrus Whitaker, try to take $500m (£393m) in gold from a passenger plane before it ends up in the wrong hands.

Chief executive of Northern Ireland Screen Richard Williams said: "The dedication and craftmanship of the local crew complemented the work of global players Kevin Hart and F Gary Gray to bring this eagerly anticipated film to life."

Last yea, the UK government said that screen productions in Northern Ireland have directly contributed more than £330m to the local economy since 2018.