Kevin Hart's Ex-Business Partner Reignites Legal Battle With Actor Following Car Crash

Kevin Hart’s ex-business partner has rushed to court demanding $1 million from the comedian, days after the comedian was released from the hospital.
According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Hart’s former business partners, iGo Marketing & Entertainment, are now asking for more money.
Last month, iGo Marketing & Entertainment were awarded $701,593.73 in the lawsuit they brought against Hart.
A judge sided with the company and ordered, "the defendants shall remit payment to the plaintiff in the total amount of $701,539.73 within sixty (60) days of the date of this Order.” The decision brought an end to the legal battle until now.
In the newly filed documents, iGO is asking the judge to reconsider the $700k awarded. The company believes the court miscalculated the judgment.
They argue, “The Court should grant reargument as to its calculation of damages on the value of the stock options and as to the issue of pre-judgment interest. Upon reargument, the Court should value the options as of November 7, 2017 as having an intrinsic value of $194.68 per share and a premium of $18.23 per share with a total fair value of $212.91 per share, awarding iGo $952,793.54, plus interest at the legal rate from November 7, 2017.”
They are asking the judge to amend the judgment to $952,793.54.
The motion comes only days after Hart was released from the hospital, following his nasty car accident.
Back in 2017, iGo Marketing & Entertainment sued Hart claiming they entered into a deal with him to negotiate marketing and celebrity tie-in deals on his behalf. iGo has worked with Jerry Seinfeld, Jamie Foxx, John Legend and many others.
They claim their deal with Hart called for them to get paid 15% on any deal they negotiated for Hart.
In the lawsuit, iGo claims they secured numerous deals for Hart over the years with the likes of Miller-Coors, Coke-Zero, Vitamin Water, Electronic Arts, two deals with Caesars Entertainment, the Cosmopolitan Hotel and a deal with Verizon Wireless.
They claim Hart always made good on the deal … that is, until it came to a deal with Rally Healthcare in 2015.
iGo claims they negotiated a three-year deal between Kevin Hart and Rally that called for the comedian to get paid partly in cash and part in stock options.
In 2015, Hart then terminated the deal with iGo but they claim that didn’t allow him to stop paying the commission on deals they locked down. They claim Hart did not pay them their 15% on the third year option of the deal or for the value of the stock option.They sued for breach of contract and sought no less than $1.8 million from the comedian.
Hart responded to the lawsuit, claiming he never had a written agreement with iGo. He also claimed since the third-year option to the Rally deal kicked in after they parted ways, he didn’t owe them 15% of that money.
Hart counter-sued iGo for allegedly using his name and likeness for marketing on their website without his permission.
The comedian demanded the lawsuit against him be dismissed and he be awarded unspecified damages for the use of his image. He also sought an injunction against his ex-business partner from continuing to use his name and likeness to market themselves.
Hart recently had a separate $7 million-dollar court trial postponed following his crash.