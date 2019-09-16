Kevin Hart's Ex-Business Partner Reignites Legal Battle With Actor Following Car Crash

Kevin Hart’s ex-business partner has rushed to court demanding $1 million from the comedian, days after the comedian was released from the hospital.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Hart’s former business partners, iGo Marketing & Entertainment, are now asking for more money.

Last month, iGo Marketing & Entertainment were awarded $701,593.73 in the lawsuit they brought against Hart.

A judge sided with the company and ordered, "the defendants shall remit payment to the plaintiff in the total amount of $701,539.73 within sixty (60) days of the date of this Order.” The decision brought an end to the legal battle until now.

In the newly filed documents, iGO is asking the judge to reconsider the $700k awarded. The company believes the court miscalculated the judgment.

They argue, “The Court should grant reargument as to its calculation of damages on the value of the stock options and as to the issue of pre-judgment interest. Upon reargument, the Court should value the options as of November 7, 2017 as having an intrinsic value of $194.68 per share and a premium of $18.23 per share with a total fair value of $212.91 per share, awarding iGo $952,793.54, plus interest at the legal rate from November 7, 2017.”

They are asking the judge to amend the judgment to $952,793.54.

The motion comes only days after Hart was released from the hospital, following his nasty car accident.

