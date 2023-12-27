Kevin Hart Sues YouTuber Tasha K and His Former Assistant for Extortion over 'False and Defamatory' Interview

The interview at the center of the lawsuit was billed by Tasha K as one "Kevin Hart will wish never came out"

Robin L Marshall/WireImage Kevin Hart in 2022

Kevin Hart is taking legal action over cheating allegations made by a former assistant in an interview with YouTuber Tasha K.

Hart's complaint, filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court and obtained by PEOPLE, centers on an online interview between his formal personal assistant Miesha Shakes and Latasha Kebe, aka Tasha K, both named as defendants in the lawsuit.

Shakes worked for Hart's company from August 2017 to October 2020, according to the complaint.

Published on Kebe's Instagram account and YouTube channel Unwine with Tasha K on Dec. 22, the interview includes allegations from Shakes that Hart, 44, had an affair at his office. She also claimed she told Hart’s wife Eniko he was cheating on her, and that the comedian had a gambling problem.

A preview from the conversation was captioned, “The interview that Kevin Hart will WISH NEVER CAME OUT!!"

Hart's complaint claims Kebe demanded money, threatening to release the bombshell interview if he didn't pay.

In November, the document alleges, someone “affiliated with Kebe” contacted a representative of Hart informing them the interview that “would be damaging to Hart’s reputation” had been recorded. “The individual stated that Kebe would publish the Interview unless Hart paid a ransom of $250,000.”

Hart contacted the police and issued a cease and desist order to Kebe asking that she not publish the interview, according to the lawsuit. It cited the NDA between Shakes and Hart, and that posting the interview “would constitute intentional interference with contractual relations.”

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Kevin Hart in 2022

Aside from violating the NDA, the interview, according to Hart's complaint, "included false and defamatory statements regarding Hart and certain legal disputes in which he had been involved." The lawsuit added that Shakes made statement "that were false, including that Hart recorded a video of a sexual encounter, and that he faced criminal charges regarding that supposed incident."

Hart is suing all defendants for civil extortion, and invasion of privacy (public disclosure of private facts). Additionally, he’s suing Shakes for breach of contract and defamation; and he’s suing Kebe for intentional interference with contractual relations.



“Kebe has an established history of posting defamatory and otherwise improper content regarding celebrities,” states Hart’s lawsuit.

Kebe responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment by saying: "Watch the full interview on TashaKLive.com." Shakes could not be reached by PEOPLE for comment.

The interviewer has also come under fire for airing allegations concerning Will Smith and Duane Martin, which Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith publicly denied. (Jada previously indicated they would be taking legal action over the inflammatory interview.)

In 2022, musician Cardi B won a libel case against Kebe, whom the rapper accused of making "malicious" claims against her.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic Eniko Hart and Kevin Hart in 2016

Hart shares daughter Heaven, 18, and son Hendrix, 16, with ex-wife Torrei Hart. After divorcing Torrei in 2011, Hart married wife Eniko Hart, and they share son Kenzo, 6, and daughter Kaori, 3.

The Jumanji actor issued a public apology in 2017 after he cheated on Eniko while she was eight months pregnant with their first child. At the time, he addressed the subsequent extortion attempts that took place and how his wife “held [him] accountable.”

In his Netflix documentary series Don’t F**k It Up, Hart opened up about rebuilding his marriage with Eniko after the cheating scandal, calling it “the lowest moment of my life.”



