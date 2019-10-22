Kevin Hart Spotted for the First Time Since Serious Car Accident: Pics

Kevin Hart has been spotted out and about after getting into a major car accident last month.

The 40-year-old comedian was snapped at Avra restaurant in Beverly Hills, California, on Monday night alongside JAY-Z. Hart wore a black shirt, hoodie and jeans as he met with a few friends -- including Leonardo DiCaprio and sports agent Rich Paul -- to play poker in a private room after dinner.

Hart appeared to be in good spirits at the restaurant and kept his hoodie up, talking to his friends while standing.

Hart was in the passenger seat when he was involved in a car crash in his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda at 12:45 a.m. near Calabasas, California, on Sept. 1. A source told ET that Hart fractured his spine in three places and underwent major surgery.

"Kevin's spinal injuries are very serious; he sustained several fractures and had no choice but to have surgery as soon as possible," the source said at the time.

A source told ET earlier this month that after being being hospitalized for 10 days, Hart was "taking it easy" and not planning to go back to work full-time until the first of next year. According to the source, he's currently back home and doing physical therapy with a private therapist after being at an inpatient rehabilitation center.

Meanwhile, a second source close to Hart also told ET that the comedian is doing well and making progress daily. He is anxious to fully recover, the source added, noting that those around the Jumanji star have to remind him to take it slow.

Hart broke his silence on the car crash on Oct. 11 to send well wishes to Jared S. Black -- the driver of the car during the accident -- as well as to Black's fiancee, Rebecca Broxterman, who was also a passenger in the accident. Broxterman is a trainer at Equinox Encino and trains Hart’s wife, Eniko. The California Highway Patrol has reported that the car crash was caused by Black's sudden acceleration after a turn, and also stated that Broxterman and Hart were not wearing their seat belts properly during the crash.

Through his attorney Andrew Brettler, Hart told ET, "I have nothing but love for Jared and wish him and Rebecca a speedy recovery."

