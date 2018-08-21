Kevin Hart Slams Donald Trump In Blistering 2018 VMAs Opener

> UH OH.... @TiffanyHaddish and @KevinHart4real stopped by the #VMAs to roast

That didn’t take long.

President Donald Trump got his first shoutout minutes into Monday night’s MTV Video Music Awards, and it wasn’t a message of support.

Comics Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish opened the show by roasting some of the stars in attendance, including DJ Khaled and the cast of “Jersey Shore.”

But Trump got two mentions.

In the first one, Hart didn’t use the president’s name as he spoke about the VMAs as “game day,” but it quickly became clear who he was talking about.

“At this game, you guys are allowed to kneel,” he said. “You can do whatever the hell you want. There’s no old white man that can stop you. Do it!”

Trump has been a vocal critic of NFL players who kneel during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice.

Later, Hart got more specific as he closed the monologue.

“You never know what’s gonna happen at the VMAs. I mean beefs pop off, bad language, people run to the bathroom to send out crazy tweets,” he said. “It’s basically like your typical day at the White House. In your face, Trump. Suck it!”