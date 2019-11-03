Kevin Hart Says He's Feeling 'Great' and 'Blessed to Be Alive' 2 Months After Car Accident

Kevin Hart is on the road to recovery.

The 40-year-old actor was spotted leaving a shopping plaza in Los Angeles and getting behind the wheel of a 1969 Camaro on Saturday, and updated paparazzi about his health following his terrifying car accident in September.

“I’m great, feeling blessed to be alive,” Hart said in the footage obtained by TMZ, after he was asked how he’s feeling.

Speaking out about his recovery, the comedian added, “It’s a process. It’s going to take some time, but I’m patient.”

Hart also said he’s not planning on returning to work just yet, saying it’ll happen “in time,” but that he’s “relaxing” and spending time with his family.

The Night School star had to undergo emergency back surgery following the crash in his vintage Plymouth Barracuda, and recently shared a video to Instagram documenting the grueling recovery process he’s been undergoing.

“Basically what you realize is that you’re not in control. No matter how much you think you’re in control, you’re not in control,” Hart said at the top of the video, as footage of the totaled vehicle played. “At the end of the day, it can all be over.”

The footage, shot over a series of weeks, shows hospital nurses helping Hart stand for the first time (with the aid of a walker). Those first steps slowly later became physical therapy sessions and eventually, full-blown workouts — with a smiling, laughing Hart appearing stronger than ever.

Throughout the video, Hart also shared valuable reflections about life.

“When God talks, you gotta listen,” he explained in his video. “I swear, life is funny. Because some of the craziest things that happen to you end up being the things that you needed the most. And in this case, I honestly feel like God basically told me to sit down. When you’re moving too fast and doing too much, sometimes you can’t see the things that you’re meant to see. But after my accident I see things differently, I see life from a whole new perspective.”

