Kevin Hart Reportedly Sues YouTuber Tasha K For Extortion And Defamation

Kevin Hart is reportedly suing Tasha K for defamation and extortion. The YouTuber — born Latasha Transrina Kebe — allegedly threatened to release an interview with Hart’s ex-assistant. Additionally, the comedian claims he was told he could pay $250,000 to keep it from going public.

According to legal documents, obtained by The Blast, Hart’s legal team says they hit Kebe with a cease and desist letter on Nov. 22, 2023, regarding her “recent and ongoing violations of civil and criminal law.”

“You have already engaged in criminal conduct and tortious acts that would entitle Mr. Hart to monetary damages against you should he elect to commence civil litigation regarding this matter. To the extent that you do not cease and desist now, your liability for such monetary damages will increase, as will your exposure to criminal penalties,” the document read.

Hart’s legal rep, Donte Mills, explained that an unknown individual claiming affiliation with Tasha’s blog reached out to Hart’s team and warned them that Kebe was planning to “publish a damaging story on social media.” They then allegedly made an effort to extract payment in exchange for burying the story.

This isn’t Tasha K’s first time being held accountable for spreading salacious information about a celebrity, and then getting caught up in a lawsuit for it. In 2021, Cardi B also sued the blogger for broadcasting lies about drug use, STDs, prostitution, and more.

Cardi B won a nearly $4 million defamation verdict and Kebe was ordered to pay a hefty fee for the damages. After the latter attempted to file for bankruptcy, a federal judge has ruled that the gossip blogger cannot use Chapter 11 bankruptcy to avoid paying. The “Bodak Yellow” artist sent subpoenas for the media personality’s wire transfers and other bank and tax records in order to pursue the payment.

