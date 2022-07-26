Kevin Hart explains how giving Chris Rock a goat backfired: ‘He s*** on Chris' shoes’

On Monday, Kevin Hart visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote his new movies DC League of Super-Pets and Me Time. However, before he got into all of that, he discussed his Madison Square Garden comedy show from Saturday, and the living goat he gave to Chris Rock.

“You know, you guys don't know, Chris is a mentor, friend, inspiration,” Hart told The Tonight Show audience. “He's a large part of the reason that I am where I am today in my career just from his advice, his insight, et cetera and he's my G.O.A.T.”

To honor his friend, he apparently smuggled a goat into the famous venue. Dave Chappelle, who opened for the two comedians that evening, didn’t think he could pull it off. Not only did Hart manage to get the goat on stage, but he also managed to create a tender moment.

Last night was by far the best moment of my career…I can’t even explain it…I can’t find the words…Just know that last night was the true definition of a “EPIC NIGHT”…I love my brothers more than words can explain. We made history last night!!!#RockHartChappelle pic.twitter.com/x1XtRXZQCO — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) July 24, 2022

“I gave him the goat,” Hart explained. “He almost cried. He almost broke down and cried on stage… it was a real moment.”

While the moment was special for the comedians, Kevin revealed that bringing a live goat on stage can get a little messy.

“The goat, uh, goat took a s*** on stage,” Hart revealed.“He s*** on Chris's shoes. He destroyed Chris's shoes. Chris had on some white moon boots and that goat got him.”

