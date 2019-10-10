Kevin Hart crash caused by reckless driving, no seatbelts: Report

Kevin Hart has "nothing but love" for friend after California Highway Patrol reportedly finds Jared Black to blame for car crash. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images)

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reportedly determined the terrifying car crash involving Kevin Hart was caused by the driver operating the vehicle in a reckless fashion. Hart's friend, Jared Black, was behind the wheel at the time of the accident.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Black gunned the engine and lost control of Hart's 1970 Plymouth Barracuda. The sudden acceleration and loss of control apparently caused the car to go into a spin as it crashed through fencing off Mulholland Highway and into an embankment. According to the report, which was obtained by TMZ, it's believed no one in the car — Black, Hart or Black's fiancée Rebecca Broxterman — was wearing a seatbelt. The Barracuda reportedly did not have safety harnesses. The car did not have any mechanical issues, so it was driver error.

Yahoo Entertainment reached out to the CHP for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

Hart tells Yahoo Entertainment through his lawyer, "I have nothing but love for Jared and wish him and Rebecca a speedy recovery."

The 40-year-old comedian sustained major back injuries requiring surgery after the accident. Black was airlifted to a hospital with significant back injuries and Broxterman only suffered minor injuries. Hart was released from the hospital last month and has been recovering at home.

Hart, who has been going through grueling physical rehabilitation for his back, reportedly returned to work this week. According to TMZ, Hart participated in promotional shoots for his upcoming film, “Jumanji: The Next Level.” The website said that while Hart is "nowhere near 100 percent yet," he "is committed to fulfilling his commitments as best as he can." TMZ added, "Kevin has not been in full costume for these shoots and he's not walking much for them either — sitting through most of the day — even though he can walk on his own these days."

The “Jumanji” sequel hits theaters in December. It remains to be seen how involved Hart will be in the promotional tour.

