Kevin Hart Apologizes to His Pregnant Wife, Kids for 'Bad Error and Judgement': 'I Got to Do Better'

Kevin Hart is owning up to his mistakes.

The 38-year-old actor took to Instagram on Saturday to share a very personal video, where he apologizes to his wife and kids for his "bad error and judgement."

"Sending so many apologies to my wife & kids. I gotta do better and I will. I'm not perfect and have never claimed to be ...I love you all," he captioned the Instagram clip.

Sending so many apologies to my wife & kids. I gotta do better and I will. I'm not perfect and… https://t.co/ZnLRZWeO2X — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) September 16, 2017

In July, the Jumanji star faced persistent cheating allegations, after photos and video surfaced of him with other women outside of a Miami Beach hotel.

While the comedian doesn't say exactly why he is apologizing in the new Instagram post, he does admit to hurting "the people closest to me."

"I'm at a place in my life where I feel I have a target on my back and because of that I should make smart decisions, and recently I didn’t," Hart says in the video. "I'm not perfect and I'm not gonna sit up here and say that I am, or claim to be in any way shape or form. And I made a bad error in judgement and I put myself in an environment where only bad things can happen and they did. And in doing that, I know I'm gonna hurt the people closest to me, who I've talked to and apologized to, being my wife and my kids."

"It's a sh*tty moment when you know you're wrong and there's no excuses for your wrong behavior," he continues. "At the end of the day, I just simply got to do better. But I'm also not gonna allow a person to have financial gain off my mistakes. In this particular situation, that's what was attempted. I said I'd rather fess up to my mistakes."

Hart had previously denied his cheating allegations, telling ET's Kevin Frazier, "It's absolutely not true."

He also posted a handful of Instagram Stories laughing off the cheating claims.

Hear more of his comments in the video below.

