Kevin Feige says there are 20 new Marvel movies in development

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has revealed that there are 20 new movies in development for the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the fourth Avengers movie brings the current story to an end.

Speaking to Vanity Fair for its Avengers: Infinity War cover shoot, Feige said the new movies would be unlike the films that have come before.

Marvel Studios is “22 movies in, and we’ve got another 20 movies on the docket that are completely different from anything that’s come before—intentionally,” he said.

Feige says the fourth as-yet-untitled Avengers movie, which comes to cinemas May 2019, will “bring things you’ve never seen in superhero films: a finale.”

“There will be two distinct periods. Everything before Avengers 4 and everything after. I know it will not be in ways people are expecting.”

The preview also suggests many of the core Avengers could end up dead at the hands of Thanos, the blue-skinned big bad guy played by Josh Brolin, who is the main antagonist of Infinity War.

Feige’s count of “22 movies in” covers every MCU film from 2008’s Iron Man to Infinity War, and also the already announced Black Panther, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Captain Marvel.

So what could those 20 new movies be? We already know Spider-Man: Homecoming will be getting a sequel in 2019, and James Gunn has confirmed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is aiming for a 2020 release, so that leaves 18 more movies that we currently know nothing about.

Here’s hoping at least one of them is a Black Widow movie, although it seems unlikely Scarlett Johansson will be around to play her, as her Marvel Studios contract sounds like it will expire after Avengers 4.





