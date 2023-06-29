Kevin Costner's estranged wife claims the actor canceled a credit card and lowered the limit on another, leaving her with limited funds to move out

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner in happier times Getty Images

Kevin Costner's estranged wife filed new documents in their divorce battle on Wednesday.

Christine Baumgartner said she'd move out of their house if he agrees to her child support ask.

Baumgartner, who makes no income, also accused Costner of canceling her credit card.

Kevin Costner's estranged spouse claimed that the actor has limited her funds after she sought a divorce, and as she is seeking a six-figure monthly child support payment.

In court filings, Christine Baumgartner claimed that she would agree to move out of their Santa Barbara beach compound by the end of the summer, if the actor signs off on a $248,000 monthly child support payment.

The couple were married for close to 20 years before separating, citing irreconcilable differences.

Throughout the last few weeks in the acrimonious case, she claimed that Costner has low-balled her with a $30,000 a month child support offer, and has also canceled a credit card, leaving her with limited funds as a stay at home mom with no income.

"He canceled one of my credit cards, and substantially reduced my credit limit on my second credit card far below the status quo levels, all without any advance notice to me," Baumgartner said in a June 28 filing.

The filings come a week before the pair are set to meet in court.

"Kevin's statement…that I have 'refused' to move out is simply not true," Baumgartner said in her latest divorce declaration. "Since the initiation of this divorce, I have repeatedly told Kevin (both directly and through counsel) that I would move out once a child support order or agreement was in place. And I have taken steps to demonstrate my commitment to doing so by investigating available housing options."

They share three children, Cayden, 14, Hayes, 14 and Grace, 13. Baumgartner has claimed that she needs the $248,000 a month to help support the luxe life that the children are accustomed to.

In previous filings, Baumgartner has said she has no assets other than $50,000 in her checking account. Baumgartner claimed that Costner made $19 million last year, and covered all of the families $6.6 million in expenses.

After Baumgartner filed for divorce last month, Costner filed a motion to evict her from their marital home, citing a clause in their prenuptial agreement which allegedly gave her 30 days to move out after divorce proceedings began.

The "Yellowstone" actor also claimed that he paid his estranged spouse $1 million for a new house, offering to pay the mortgage, insurance, and taxes for a year, per court documents.

Baumgartner accused Costner of trying to move her and the children out of the house before a child support order was in place, which he has denied.

"Kevin wants me to rent a place without a financial plan in place," Baumgartner said in the June 28 declaration. "However, I have our three children to think about. It is contrary to their best interests to commit to a rental that I may not be able to afford, particularly as that would ultimately lead to multiple relocations."

Lawyers for Baumgartner and Costner did not respond to Insider's request for comment.

