Kevin Costner's Divorce Filings Indicate Financial Issues With 'Yellowstone,' Where He's 'No Longer Under Contract'

It’s wild what a difference a year can make, with Kevin Costner serving as a wildly popular example. The actor spent the entirety of 2022 as one of TV’s biggest stars, anchoring the Paramount Network hit "Yellowstone" as co-creator Taylor Sheridan developed the expanding franchise, and by all measures, seemed to be happily married to wife of 18 years Christine Baumgartner. Then along came 2023, which quickly brought news of behind-the-scenes turmoil on the neo-western centering around scheduling gripes from the actor, who is now also in the midst of a high-profile split after Baumgartner filed for divorce in May. But according to one of the actor’s own latest court filings, he may also have financial problems tied to "Yellowstone." A lot of the attention being given to Costner and Baumgartner’s divorce proceedings revolves around money, with the Oscar winner having put a prenup in place, in order to avoid a similar $80 million payout situation that came with his first divorce. Because Baumgartner reportedly refused to vacate their Carpinteria, California mansion in the aftermath, which unearthed quite a few alleged financial details, from his general net worth to how much the family regularly spends. And according to Insider, Costner filed divorce paperwork in his home state that claims he’s no longer under contract with "Yellowstone," and it sounds like he isn’t expecting to bring in any show-related earnings this year, while also indicating that even he doesn’t think that information is legitimate.

