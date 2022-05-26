Kevin Costner On Ray Liotta’s Batting Practice As Shoeless Joe In ‘Field Of Dreams’: “God Gave Us That Stunt”

It wasn’t in the script.

Kevin Costner went on social media to pay tribute to his Field of Dreams co-star Ray Liotta, who died today at 67. The Oscar winner, who tried out for his Cal State Fullerton team and went on to star in several baseball-themed movies, recalled the scene when his Ray Kinsella pitches batting practice to Liotta’s Shoeless Joe Jackson. See the tweet and the clip below.

Kinsella is on the mound. After saying to himself, “I am pitching to Shoeless Joe Jackson,” he throws a curveball that Jackson smacks right back at him. Kinsella scrambles out of the way and hits the deck as the low line drive drills the ballbag at his feet. The pitcher gives a nervous laugh as Jackson glowers back at him.

“What happened that moment in the film was real,” Costner wrote. “God gave us that stunt. Now God has Ray.”

It’s one of many memorable moments between the two characters in Field of Dreams, which is widely regarded among the greatest baseball movies. A lowlight for Kinsella happens when Jackson tells him, “You’re not invited” to join the ghostly game — leaving the farmer-turned-ballfield builder angry, bitter and grumbling.

But not long after that, Kinsella catches Jackson grinning at him. The revived player then delivers the film’s signature line, with the plot twist about to come clear: “If you build it,” he says, “he will come.” And walks away.

Grab a Kleenex and watch that scene below Costner’s tweet. For the love of the game.

Devastated to hear the news of Ray Liotta’s passing. While he leaves an incredible legacy, he’ll always be “Shoeless Joe Jackson” in my heart. What happened that moment in the film was real. God gave us that stunt. Now God has Ray. pic.twitter.com/JQmk1PsuSK — Kevin Costner & MW (@modernwest) May 26, 2022

