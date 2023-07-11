Kevin Costner to pay $129,000 in monthly child support, judge's tentative ruling says

FIRST ON FOX: Christine Baumgartner will receive half of her requested $248,000 monthly child support from actor Kevin Costner in a tentative ruling set by a judge Tuesday.

In documents obtained by Fox News Digital, Judge Thomas Anderle made interim rulings that Baumgartner will receive $129,755 per month in child support.

Costner will be required to pay $200,000 in attorney's fees and $100,000 in forensic costs.

The estranged couple will each be required to pay 50% of their three children's health care expenses, sports and extracurricular activities.

Payments will be made on the "first of each month" with "credit for sums paid between July 1 and July 12," per court documents.

Kevin Costner's estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, filed for divorce in May.

Baumgartner initially requested $248,000 per month in child support or "in the alternative, at the guideline rate of $217,300 per month, payable on the first day of each month."

She also requested that Costner fully cover their children's private school tuition, 100% of their health care expenses, extracurricular activities and sports.

Her request that the court order Costner's payments to be made by automatic transfer was denied, per court documents.

Baumgartner petitioned the court last week to enter a guideline child support order pending litigation after she was ordered to vacate their $145 million Santa Barbara-area estate by the end of the month.

In documents obtained by Fox News Digital, Baumgartner first filed for divorce from the "Field of Dreams" actor on May 1, citing "irreconcilable differences." The date of separation was listed as April 11, 2023.

The "Dances With Wolves" star and Baumgartner both filed for joint custody of their three children: Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13.

Christine Baumgartner requested nearly $250,000 per month in support from Kevin Costner.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner were married for 18 years.

Baumgartner submitted a forensic accountant's report last week that showed Costner's actual gross cash flow for the 2022 calendar year as $24,518,887, or $2,043,241 per month.

She said his $51,940 proposal was "inappropriate" for a number of reasons, that the amount was only "24% of guideline" and equivalent to 2.4% of his 2022 cash flow available for support.

"His proposed support is less than the monthly rent he received for one of his guest houses, and less than the $68,000 per month he committed to paying in his declaration filed on June 8, 2023 in connection with his request for a preliminary injunction," documents show.

Baumgartner argued that the "Yellowstone" actor was being disingenuous with his claim of "doing the most [he] can reasonably do to make a divorce as seamless as possible for our children" because his actions showed "precisely the opposite" when he "sought to evict his wife and children from their home, and he now offers to pay child support of $51,940 per month."

Costner will pay Baumgartner $129,755 per month in support. She requested $248,000.

Costner has denied the allegation that he is kicking their children out, noting the kids will be in the home "during the time they are in my custody."

Christopher C. Melcher, celebrity lawyer and partner at Walzer, Melcher & Yoda , told Fox News Digital that while it appears to be a large sum of money, Tuesday's tentative ruling is "another defeat for Christine."

"Under the tentative ruling, Christine will receive one-half of the amount she was requesting. In that sense, it is another defeat for Christine, but no one should be complaining about getting $129,755 per month in child support," he said.

"It is an outrageous sum of money, but Kevin has an unbelievable lifestyle, and the law allows for child support so the mother can maintain the same standard of living for the children."

A hearing is set for July 12 in the custody case.