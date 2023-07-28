Kevin Costner and kids vacation in Aspen ahead of estranged wife Christine's court-ordered move-out day

Kevin Costner, pictured here in a file photo, has reunited with his kids in Aspen for a summer vacation. The Yellowstone alum, who is in a divorce battle with second wife Christine, has long-maintained a property in the Colorado city, which is a playground for the rich and famous. (Photo: Getty Images)

Kevin Costner's messy divorce from wife Christine isn't keeping him from enjoying a vacation with their three kids.

Photos have surfaced of the Yellowstone actor, 68, looking every bit the cowboy in Aspen this week. The man who played rancher John Dutton, was dressed in double denim with a white cowboy hat and tan boots. He was spotted with Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13, the youngest of his seven children, at the airport helping with their luggage. Father and kids then stopped at a grocery store for provisions.

The children are fresh off a trip to Hawaii with Christine, who filed for divorce from the Oscar winner on May 1 after 18 years of marriage. The former jewelry designer, 49, was accompanied by a friend of the former couple, Josh Connor. She's now back at home in the Santa Barbara, Calif.-area, where the family resides on a beachfront compound. Christine was snapped running errands, at CVS, wearing a "sun kissed" T-shirt.

While Kevin has the kids, Christine has a deadline — to move out of the compound, estimated to be worth $100 million, before July 31, a judge ruled earlier this month. She had wanted to stay longer, even suggesting they initially share the sprawling property, which the actor bought prior to their marriage. Kevin, who owned the compound prior to their marriage, has paid Christine over $1.2 million, per his prenuptial agreement obligations, toward a new home and offered to cover her moving costs to get her out. She's now collecting $129,000 a month in child support as well.

Kevin and Christine Costner in Aspen in 2003. (Photo: Getty Images)

This is Kevin's second vacation this month with their children, previously traveling with them to British Columbia. He's long owned his Aspen property, which is where he married Christine in 2004. In legal papers arguing for even more child support, Christine said the Colorado estate — which boasts three homes, two lakes and is bordered by a national forest that can't be developed — is worth $250 million. In Kevin's response, he said the houses are actually used as rental properties. (For $36,000 a night.) Kevin, who said the kids visit the Aspen home just two-weeks a year, also said he'd be willing to give Christine a rent-free week each year in his Aspen main house (if she was going with their kids) to sweeten their settlement.

The former couple married at his Aspen home in 2004. (Photo: WireImage House/WireImage)

Kevin didn't want the divorce and has accused Christine of plotting her exit long before her May 1 filing. They've been in a major legal battle since over enforcing their 2004 prenup, in which he promised her $1 million toward a new house and to cover the costs of her mortgage, property tax and insurance for a year — but she was required to vacate his property within 30 days. Christine is challenging the prenup, claiming he's worth $400 million — and made $19,517,064.32 last year alone. For his part, Kevin said he's making far less this year after quitting Yellowstone and mortgaging another property to make his film series Horizon. (He's also accused his estranged wife of spending an exorbitant amount of money on plastic surgery.)

Next on the schedule in their contentious divorce is a Nov. 22 case management conference ahead of a Nov. 27 hearing to determine the validity/enforceability of their prenup. However, it seems the judge has already found the document to be binding, per the ruling that Christine must move out.